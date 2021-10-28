SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prior to joining Krypt, he held a series of PreSales leadership roles at SAP. He led the North America Supply Chain Execution Community of Practice. He also was a Blackbelt in the Digital Logistics Global Solution HUB and the PreSales SAP Logistics Business Network lead in North America.
His experience stems from working in the logistics industry and then transitioning to technology, giving him a unique perspective on trade & business processes. Jason has worked for and helped many companies achieve cost savings, improve efficiencies, and gain visibility into their global supply chain.
"We are elated to welcome Jason to the Krypt team! His ability to understand customers' challenges, devise innovative solutions and deliver excellent results for customers globally make him a nonpareil addition to our team." - Jigish Shah, CEO & Co-Founder, Krypt
At Krypt, Jason will drive various operational & pre-sales processes, help evaluate business value, and ensure compliance for the existing and new customers.
Krypt has been operating globally as an SAP partner for Global Trade & Supply Chain, since 2008. We have global footprints with offices located in the United States, Canada, Germany, India, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. Krypt has helped hundreds of customers across 35 countries leverage their SAP investments to reduce costs, improve efficiencies and gain a competitive edge.
