NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jasper Health, an intelligent digital platform that provides end-to-end care guidance and navigation for people living with cancer, and Imerman Angels, a non-profit organization that matches cancer survivors with people who are newly diagnosed, today announce a partnership to connect cancer care mentors with Jasper Members to improve their quality of life.
Serving those living with cancer is a shared mission of Jasper and of Imerman Angels, and this partnership will add one more way that Jasper Members can connect to care—through a one-on-one relationship with a cancer survivor who has been there. Research has shown that this type of peer support positively impacts resilience, quality of life, and emotional stress.
"Imerman Angels is thrilled to partner with Jasper to provide continued support to the cancer community." says Stephanie Lieber, Executive Director of Imerman Angels. "We share a commitment with Jasper to ensure that cancer is never a solitary experience. We look forward to providing crucial psychosocial support to the Jasper community so that no one faces cancer alone."
Jasper Health has nearly 10,000 recently diagnosed Members on its platform today tracking symptoms, medications, treatments and appointments. Its personalized guidance capabilities contextually surface educational materials, recommended actions and digital interventions. Through this partnership, Jasper Members have access to another important benefit, that of an understanding and empathetic mentor.
Adam Pellegrini, CEO and Co-Founder of Jasper Health commented, "At Jasper, we are committed to improving the lives of those with cancer through the most meaningful support. We are extremely impressed with the mentoring community at Imerman Angels and eager to make it easy and seamless for our Members to get the type of understanding support that may not be available from their friends, family or caregivers."
If you are newly diagnosed or living with cancer, or are a caregiver for someone living with cancer, please visit hellojasper.com for access to Jasper Cancer Care and Imerman Angels. Jasper and Imerman Angels are both free of charge.
About Imerman Angels
Imerman Angels is the world's leading one-on-one cancer support community. The organization carefully matches cancer fighters, survivors, previvors and caregivers with someone who can relate based on their own cancer experience, a Mentor Angel. Imerman Angels makes free customized connections—pairing individuals of any cancer type, stage and age, anywhere in the world. Its reach currently spans over 100 countries and all 50 states. The service is absolutely free. Imerman Angels is a federally registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Stay up to date with all things Imerman Angels by following them on Twitter and Instagram @ImermanAngels and Facebook.
About Jasper Health
Jasper is a digital guiding, navigation and engagement experience that improves the lives of people living with cancer and their caregivers. Through an all-in-one connected oncology platform, Jasper provides psychosocial support interventions while enabling connected care with the broader healthcare system. Our team includes seasoned industry digital health and consumer leaders along with world class clinicians—all with decades of experience. We believe that powerful technology and passionate people can relieve some of the stress of organizing care. To learn more, visit https://www.hellojasper.com/solutions.
