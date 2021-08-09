WAKEFIELD, Mass., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Affinity (Affinity) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay Adams as the new Executive Vice President. A senior business and technology leader with more than 13 years of client-facing experience delivering professional services, technical support, and customer success management to a broad range of organizations, Adams has a proven track record of implementing business strategies to drive revenue growth and profitability, enable customer success, and build enduring organizations.
"Jay has been a phenomenal leader in multiple roles at Picis. His ability to listen, learn and lead are truly remarkable!" commented Marcus Perez, Senior Executive Vice President Healthcare, Harris Computer.
Adams comes to Affinity from Picis Clinical Solutions, Inc, where he served in a multitude of roles over an 11-year tenure. Most recently as VP of Sales and Marketing, he was tasked with driving the delivery of an aggressive sales target. He is the first sales leader at Picis to consistently over-deliver month over month. Prior to his sales leadership role, Adams led the support operation of Picis delivering ~$23M in recurring revenue and ~$17M in EBITA annually.
"Harris Affinity has a storied history in helping healthcare organizations leverage precise and accurate data to predict financial impacts and future trends. Thus, helping to deliver on their commitments to the communities and patients they serve. I'm very excited to have been chosen to work with a fantastic team to help improve operating capabilities and financial performance across a very diverse customer base." Adams continued, "It's my firm belief that this business is poised to play an essential role in the evolving healthcare landscape as we move beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. I'm happy to be a part of that journey!"
Jay Adams has served in the United States Navy, obtained his MBA, as well as a Masters of Science, Information Technology, and served as a Board Member for the New England Chapter of HIMSS.
About Harris Affinity
Harris Affinity (Affinity) is a worldwide provider of software solutions to help healthcare organizations optimize the financial potential of their facilities and services. Through integrated and standalone solution options, Affinity's flagship product offerings combine sophisticated cost accounting and contract modeling, budgeting, and financial planning, and analytic tools to deliver the financial details healthcare providers need to support the sustainability of the organization. Harris Affinity, a wholly-owned subsidiary of N. Harris Computer Corporation, is headquartered in Wakefield, Massachusetts with licensed systems for use at more than 350 hospitals worldwide.
