EL CERRITO, Calif., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JCPenney has partnered with Metrical to help drive their e-commerce transformation and improve the customer experience. After deploying Metrical's predictive AI, JCPenney has seen extremely positive results including a 40% increase in new cart creation, an 18% reduction in cart abandonment, and a 10% improvement in revenue on targeted visits.
"Helping customers in their online shopping journey is a major advantage in today's online retail market," said Richard Adams, VP of Digital Experience, JCPenney. "We partnered with Metrical's predictive AI to give us the ability to better understand our shopper's online journey in real time, enabling us to deliver an improved customer experience."
Feeding billions of data points into a series of unique behavioral models, Metrical is able to understand what will help the shopper in their purchase decisions – whether it's a special opportunity, a substitute product or an additional service – whatever adds value in the mind of the customer.
"Every retailer is looking for an 'edge' to boost their profitability while providing a memorable shopping experience," said retail analyst and bestselling author Steve Dennis ( Remarkable Retail: How to Win & Keep Customers in the Age of Disruption , LifeTree Media, 2021). "The beauty of Metrical's predictive AI is that it sits quietly in the background, observing customers' behavior and at the precise moment in time– when it predicts someone is going to leave the site, it makes a recommendation that moves the shopper along the ideal customer journey toward purchasing."
"With all the disruption taking place in digital, we see retailers getting lost in the technological choices facing them." explained Zabe Agha, Founder and CEO of Metrical. "Our focus is squarely on helping retailers cut through the noise so they can apply leading-edge capabilities, such as AI, not only to improve their business results and enhance customer lifetime value, but also drive attributable incremental revenue."
About JCPenney
JCPenney proudly serves customers at more than 650 stores across the United States and Puerto Rico and at the Company's flagship store, jcp.com. JCPenney is one of the nation's largest retailers of apparel, home, jewelry, and beauty merchandise with a growing portfolio of private and national brands. Guided by the Golden Rule, JCPenney employs more than 50,000 associates worldwide and has served customers for over 119 years, playing a vital role in the communities it serves. For additional information, please visit jcp.com and follow JCPenney on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
About Metrical
Metrical (metric.al) is the leading provider of predictive shopper engagement solutions that increase online cart creation and conversion rates, improve customer loyalty and drive increased revenue. Their AI-based software enables retailers to optimize their digital funnel by predicting customer behavior, engaging customers in real-time, and enhancing their overall experience.
Media Contact
Jim Warner, Metrical, +1 (770) 663-8803, jimwarner@earthlink.net
Rameet Kohli, Metrical, rameet@metric.al
SOURCE Metrical