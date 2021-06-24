RALEIGH, N.C., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JDXpert, the leader in job description software for Human Resource professionals, and its client, Rite Aid, one of the largest drugstore chains in the U.S., today announces that in 2020, JDXpert's HR solution enabled the health retailer to decrease their job description review process by 28.6% and doubled the number of job descriptions reviewed. By streamlining a critical talent management function for the large company, Rite Aid saved both time and money by drastically reducing the effort spent analyzing the thousands of job descriptions the company produces per year with JDXpert's HR technology.
"Approximately 80% of large organizations are still using traditional word processing applications and email to manage the job description review process, which can be extremely inefficient," said Andrew Ellerhorst, President and CEO of JDXpert. "In a world where people rely on technology to improve their processes and performance, it's time for businesses to adopt the same vigor to their HR systems. With JDXpert, the daunting task of managing job descriptions becomes much more manageable, and the incredible results from our trusted clients, such as Rite Aid, speak for the power of our technology."
JDXpert is a web-based solution that allows businesses to bring structure and efficiency to how they construct, manage, and store job descriptions. Given the critical function that accurate job descriptions carry for businesses today, JDXpert provides businesses with a robust, flexible, and convenient way to manage their job information.
Along with Rite Aid, JDXpert's technology is used by some of the world's most recognized companies. Ideal for mid to large organizations, JDXpert also integrates with other popular HR software on the market, including Workday, PayScale MarketPay, Infor, UltiPro and more.
For more information about JDXpert, or to request a free demonstration, visit https://www.jdxpert.com. To read a case study on JDXpert and Rite Aid, visit https://jdxpert.com/rite-aid-case-study.
