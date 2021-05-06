RALEIGH, N.C., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The very first thing any potential customer sees is our JDXpert website. As a leader in the HR technology field and the world's first SaaS-based Job Description Management tool, we want to make sure HR pros know that there is a better, more effective solution to help them create, manage and store quality job descriptions. Many first-time visitors land on our site after being fed up with the tedious process of "managing" job descriptions with insufficient documents and emails and are anxiously searching for a practical solution. When they find us, they are often relieved to find out that our tool is not only capable of managing their job descriptions but also fits nicely into their broader HR processes. Our site gives visitors more information about our software, who we are and other information that will help them make an informed decision. To better serve our customers, we have launched a new and improved website.
"In this day and age, it's critical to have a website that reflects the nature of your product and gives visitors a sense of who you are," says Ashley Johnston, Marketing Director at JDXpert. "We wanted to design a website that was easy to navigate, engaging, and would lead visitors to the answers they sought out by visiting our website in the first place. And I believe that we accomplished our mission."
Over the past year, JDXpert has made many changes within our organization and to our product interface. We know our website must reflect our organization and these changes. In that spirit, we embarked on a website redesign. Now, potential customers will be able to view new case studies, get a glimpse of our product through in-depth feature descriptions, and view our new pricing plans. Some of the changes and updates include:
Easy Navigation
During our website redesign, we focused on improving the navigation. Our goal is for customers to move through our website with ease so they can find the most relevant information quickly.
Pricing Tiers
In the past year, we realized enterprise businesses weren't the only organizations that could benefit from our services. Growing and mid-sized companies need help with job descriptions, too. We developed plans and pricing tiers for smaller organizations that can now be viewed on our website.
Product Screenshots
When customers visit our redesigned website, they will get a glimpse of our product via our updated User Interface screenshots. Since a job description system is new to many customers, getting a look at the UI is critical.
New Explainer Video
Video is an essential method of communication. It is especially important for our customers who are new to job description software and current customers who want to learn more about our updated interface. Our new explainer video is available on our website and guides customers through our product. View Video
Resources
Customers will find many of the same case studies, webinars, and eBooks from our previous site in addition to expanded content. These helpful resources are easier to access than ever before, ensuring everyone finds the information they need. Go to Resources
Visit our new website at jdxpert.com, browse and learn how easy and efficient it is to get your job descriptions in order. If you're concerned about managing risk, hiring the right talent, and making sure your HR systems are utilizing the most accurate and updated job information, then we can help.
Media Contact
Ashley Johnston, JDXpert, 9197891965, ashley@hrtms.com
SOURCE JDXpert