FAIRFIELD, N.J., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Keypoint Intelligence is pleased to announce that Jean Lloyd has joined the company as the Principal Analyst of CDLP – Color Digital Label and Packaging. In her role, Lloyd will be working closely with clients to deliver thought leadership, strategy development, market intelligence, and consulting.
Jean comes to Keypoint Intelligence with decades of experience as a digital print technology specialist, where she held positions on various boards of well-known global technology brands. She was involved with introducing new digital technologies into several countries and markets based on her "Award Winning" best practices business model for digital equipment, which contributed to YoY growth for both OEM and print companies.
"We're excited to have Jean join our team of industry experts," commented Carl Doty, Vice President and Chief Analyst at Keypoint Intelligence. "Jean is a results-driven international business leader who has successfully assisted hundreds of printers and brand owners across the globe in their business transformation. Her knowledge and expertise make her a great addition to our growing team of professionals."
Jean has helped clients thrive in a highly competitive digital print market with production print toner, industrial inkjet, and printhead technology. "Print service providers are not just buying a press or a printer...they're buying opportunities, possibilities, and a marketing tool across all vertical markets," says Lloyd.
More information about Jean Lloyd is available at https://www.keypointintelligence.com/about-us/analyst-team/jean-lloyd/
About Keypoint Intelligence
For 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.
