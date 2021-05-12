RALEIGH, N.C., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RapidScale, a Cox Business Company, this week announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jeanine Sicinski, cloud solutions consultant for Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York City markets, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel. The 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges women from all over the IT channel, including vendors, distributors, and solution providers.
The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives, and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.
Sicinski has been on CRN's Women of the Channel list for five consecutive years. Since joining RapidScale in 2018, she has built strong and trusted relationships with her partners, refining their go-to-market strategies and setting them up for success. Sicinski has a proven track record for guiding her partners to win more business by expanding their portfolios of cutting-edge cloud technologies. Her agents have been effective in positioning themselves as trusted advisors and expanding their customer base.
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
"Jeanine is well-deserving of this recognition as she is certainly an inspirational and talented member of our team," said Andrew Laughter, director of sales, East at RapidScale. "She always has innovative ways for her partners to drive more opportunities and win deals as they continue to grow their cloud businesses. Her accomplishment confirms that she continues to be a prominent leader for women in this industry."
The 2021 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at http://www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About RapidScale
Flexible enough for the SMB and powerful enough for the enterprise, RapidScale, a Cox Business company, is a global managed cloud services provider helping organizations increase IT productivity, improve security, and empower remote workforces. Some organizations partner with RapidScale to manage portions of their IT, while others offload it all. Through our global network of data centers and our 24/7/365 high-touch support team, we obsess over creating an exceptional IT experience through a human approach to managed cloud. For more information on RapidScale, visit http://www.rapidscale.net.
Cox Communications owns Cox Business and is a facilities-based provider of voice, video, and data solutions for commercial customers. More information about Cox Communications, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, is available at http://www.cox.com.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end-users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
