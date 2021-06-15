BOSTON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jebbit, the world's first declared data platform, today announced the launch of Dynamic Product Feeds, a major step forward for its industry-leading marketing platform. The new feature enables brands to upload their merchandise files to enhance their product match quizzes with personalized recommendations from their entire product catalog.
Pandemic-induced changes in shopping behavior have forever altered businesses. With the resulting boom in e-commerce growth, shoppers have come to expect personalized experiences as a baseline. According to Forrester Research, more than one-third of U.S. adults want online retailers to do more to offer them personalized experiences. Conversely, it's estimated that $4 Trillion worth of products will be abandoned in carts this year from irrelevant offers. 2021 is the year of transition as businesses can now actively plan for the return of consumer confidence and spending and better replicate the in-store experience online.
Dynamic Product Feeds helps replicate the guided selling process that takes place in-store by providing a seamless, personalized shopping experience and increasing purchase confidence across any digital channel. Not only do customers get what they want faster, but businesses secure higher AOV and lower return and cart abandonment rates. The new feature also expands the number of product recommendations that can be given in a consumer's result.
Josh Reed, Director of Consumer Demand Generation, Goodbaby International said, "Jebbit's dynamic product feeds enable us to upload our entire product catalogue, speed-up our Jebbit experience build/launch timing so we can focus on learning customers' preferences and more quickly optimize the quiz. With a few simple questions, we recommend any product we sell based on their specific needs, just like you would in a retail store with an associate to help you. Our initial testing has proved to help overwhelmed parents-to-be by reducing shopper bounce rates by 48% on average, increasing average time spent on our site by 90%, and boosting overall conversion rates by 152% for visitors that completed quizzes vs. the general site average. We are now in the process of rolling it out more broadly."
Dynamic Product Feeds include the ability to:
- Upload entire product catalogs up to 100,000 rows.
- Connect product meta data to Jebbit questions to dynamically filter a catalog based on a customer's responses to offer more specific recommendations based on information such as price, size, color, etc.
- Make recommendations to a consumer on one screen of up to 12 products based on their answers for a more personalized and better shopping experience.
- Customize display recommendations across different device types.
- Set-up fallback logic to not show products that are out of stock, and to show additional products if a user's top recommendations are not available.
- Set-up dynamic product recommendations in less than an hour versus months of custom coding for custom solutions.
"Jebbit has been the driving force behind this year's biggest marketing trend in Quiz Commerce, the gamification of consumer exchange and conversations," stated Tom Coburn, Co-Founder and CEO of Jebbit. "Giving customers access to Dynamic Product Feeds is the perfect add-on as it further increases the likelihood of a sale by delivering the perfect product recommendation. This not only delivers high value and satisfaction to consumers but reduces return rates and the high associated costs to businesses which Forrester Research suggests represents annual losses of $18 trillion dollars."
About Jebbit
Jebbit is the world's first declared data platform. The Jebbit Platform enables anyone to quickly build beautiful interactive experiences that capture first-party, declared data. From simple lead forms or surveys to more robust experiences like product matches and personality quizzes, the Jebbit platform drives high engagement by providing consumers with immediate value in exchange for relevant information about their motivations, interests, and preferences. Jebbit's clients, including Shiseido Group, Live Nation, the National Basketball Association (NBA), Monster Worldwide, and Bliss use the company's platform to better understand their consumers and drive revenue. To learn more visit https://www.jebbit.com or follow us on Twitter and Linkedin.
