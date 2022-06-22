Students in urban Kentucky district who participate in online tutoring demonstrate accelerated growth compared to non-participants
WOBURN, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Students in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) who participated in online tutoring sessions with FEV Tutor, the most comprehensive virtual tutoring solution in K-12, demonstrated accelerated rates of growth relative to national norms in both math and reading on the NWEA MAP Growth Assessments. Students who participated in higher dosages of FEV Tutor showed the greatest gains, surpassing national RIT growth norms as well as the growth of non-participants and students who completed less than the recommended dosage of tutoring.
In JCPS, an urban Kentucky school district that provides a high-quality education for 96,000 students, RIT Score Growth was analyzed from winter to spring during the 2021-22 school year. Students who participated in the recommended dosages of tutoring with FEV Tutor demonstrated 32% accelerated growth in both math and reading relative to national norms.
JCPS launched its partnership with FEV Tutor in December 2020 to connect students with tutoring help when they need it. To date, FEV Tutor has delivered more than 60,000 hours of live one-to-one instruction to 7,000 students in 116 schools in JCPS. The online tutoring sessions are available to students in grades 3-12 and focus on the core subjects of math, English, science, and social studies. Tutors are available from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. weekdays, and students can schedule lessons or opt for 24/7 tutoring with on-demand sessions. The service can also be accessed on weekends.
The FEV Tutor online tutoring platform allows JCPS students to communicate with a live tutor via the chat function as well as share their screen or upload videos or documents. FEV's lessons can be translated into multiple languages, giving English language learners a tool for helping with their schoolwork.
To accelerate student learning with the high-dosage tutoring, JCPS leaders have also prioritized the incorporation of the Design Principles for Effective Tutoring from the Annenberg Institute into their FEV Tutor foundational program design.
"I would recommend FEV Tutor because of the one-on-one live tutor who is present with each student," said Nicole W. Adell, principal of Newburg Middle School. "Our students feel comfortable to take chances and work through problems because they know they have their own personal tutor with them if they have questions."
About FEV Tutor
Based in Boston, FEV Tutor is the leading Level 2 ESSA research and evidence-based online tutoring platform working nationally to effect change in K-12 education. Its intervention programs are strategically designed in close collaboration with each partner school, district, charter school, and other organizations to accelerate learning for every student. FEV Tutor leverages technology to deliver 1:1 high-impact and transformative personalized learning pathways through live, virtual tutoring sessions. For more information on FEV Tutor, visit fevtutor.com or follow on Twitter
# # #
Media Contact
Charlotte Andrist, Nickel Communications, 7703105244, charlotte@nickelcommpr.com
SOURCE FEV Tutor