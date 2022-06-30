North Carolina-based Jenesis Software announced that it has acquired Chicago-based Search Marketing Resource (SMR) and SEM Resource on May 1, 2022. This acquisition opens the door to broadening the digital marketing platforms offered and to delivering more value to both JenesisWeb customers and SMR customers.
ELON, N.C., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Carolina-based Jenesis Software announced that it has acquired Chicago-based Search Marketing Resource (SMR) and SEM Resource on May 1, 2022. This acquisition opens the door to broadening the digital marketing platforms offered and to delivering more value to both JenesisWeb customers and SMR customers.
JenesisWeb, marketing and lead generation for insurance agencies, will continue to offer and provide services to its customers. SMR will enhance and expand the marketing services for those JenesisWeb customers wanting to take their agency marketing to the next level. In addition, SMR will continue to expand its market beyond insurance agencies to a variety of industries.
Additional services Jenesis clients will enjoy as part of the acquisition include blog creation, social media management, business directory management, press releases, and advanced SEO strategies. Jenesis clients will have a wider array of options to help grow their businesses.
"It quickly became very clear to Arul [Venkatachalam] and me after the pandemic that the opportunity to join Search Marketing Resource with Jenesis Software would be a game-changing combination," states Ksri Ranganarayanan, co-founder of Digital Marketing Worldwide. "This was first of all best for our customers and our employees, and we couldn't have designed a better fit. Jenesis President Eddie Price has the character, talent, experience, energy, drive, and commitment to provide top-notch service to our customers and help them reach the next level of success."
"Over the last few months, we have gotten to know the team at SMR and have great admiration and respect for all they have accomplished over the years," states Eddie Price, owner of Jenesis Software. "It is truly a great group of kind and talented people. That's not so common these days. We will continue to offer and support Search Marketing Resource solutions and will retain the entire SMR team. This is a blessing for us."
Jenesis Software, founded by Eddie Price in 1999, is an insurance agency management system designed to help independent insurance agencies in today's digital business world. Jenesis Software was built by an insurance agent with a unique understanding of the challenges agencies face.
Search Marketing Resource's mission is to significantly promote clients' web presence and gain a measurable increased level of online visibility in their vertical market. The objective is to generate ongoing revenue growth for every business represented by SMR and deliver a return on investment for all services provided.
###
Jenesis Software provides a web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow. It is an intelligent tool to make running an insurance agency easier and more efficient with features like credit card processing, electronic signature, auto-filling Acord forms, smart task list reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. After 20 years of teaming with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software continues to be a leader in innovation and one of the most respected names in the insurance industry.
Media Contact
Lisa Price, Jenesis Software, 1 828-245-1171, lisa@jenesissoftware.com
SOURCE Jenesis Software