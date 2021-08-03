ELON, N.C., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As of July 30, 2021, Jenesis Software, Inc., based in North Carolina, has acquired the Assets of Georgia-based Advantage Information Systems, Inc., better known as The Agency Advantage. This acquisition more than doubles the national footprint of Jenesis Software, bringing even more technological advancements to a wider market.
Both Jenesis Software and The Agency Advantage are insurance agency management systems designed to help independent insurance agencies in today's digital world. Jenesis Software was built by an insurance agent with a unique understanding of the challenges agencies face. More than 30 years ago, the idea for The Agency Advantage was born in the mind of Tom Preston, who also owned his own insurance agency. Tom recognized the need of independent insurance agencies for agency management software and pursued meeting that need through the formation and operation of The Agency Advantage. The Agency Advantage also prides itself on being customer- driven offering world-class customer support with personalized training. The merging of these two companies will create a technological dream team for insurance agents across the country.
Jenesis Vice President Lisa Price states, "We are grateful to join these two companies together. Jenesis and The Agency Advantage complement each other so well in technology, team, organization, and culture - so much so that we expect to execute a seamless integration of teams and products and look forward to taking the best of both organizations to create the ultimate experience for our customers."
The Agency Advantage's customers will have the option to continue using the legacy software they've come to love for as long as they like. But they now also have the option to explore the newest, most technologically advanced browser-based solution offered by Jenesis: JenesisNow, a web-based system that helps insurance agencies build stronger relationships with their clients while also increasing the efficiency of their business operations.
"Jenesis is happy that the entire Agency Advantage team will continue to serve their customers going forward. We feel fortunate to be able to combine two extremely talented and experienced teams together to better serve our customers and the market," states Eddie Price, President of Jenesis Software.
Price continues, "Combining these two teams will be one of those times when one plus one doesn't equal two. Instead it equals ten as we work together to improve service and products. I consider myself blessed to work with the combined talent of these two teams in service of our thousands of customers."
Jenesis Software has been in business for more than 20 years with Eddie Price founding the company in 1999. The Agency Advantage was founded more than 30 years ago giving the two companies more than 50 years of combined experience. Tom Preston, a co-founder of the company, passed away in February 2021, leaving The Agency Advantage to his wife, Diana Preston.
"I am very excited and happy that Tom's dream lives on in the hands of these good people," says Diana Preston of The Agency Advantage. "It was always his desire to provide the best Insurance Agency Management Software, with ease of use, great customer support and affordable pricing. With the merger of The Agency Advantage and Jenesis Software, I believe the best is yet to come. It is a win-win situation and that would make Tom proud."
"Tom and Diana have built a wonderful company, product, and team," states Lisa Price. "What an amazing gift we have been given to carry on Tom's legacy and to work with this team. We thank Diana and Jack for putting their trust in us to continue Tom's dream."
"After the unexpected passing of The Agency Advantage founder, owner and President, Tom Preston, in February of this year, I was given the privilege to lead the company as President," states Jack Sependa, President for The Agency Advantage. "It became very clear to me that the opportunity to join The Agency Advantage with Jenesis Software should not be passed up. Jenesis President, Eddie Price and Vice President, Lisa Price have the character, talent, experience, energy, drive, and commitment to provide top notch service to our customers and help them reach the next level of success."
###
Jenesis Software provides a web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow. It is an intelligent tool to make running an insurance agency easier and more efficient with features like credit card processing, electronic signature, auto-filling Acord forms, smart task list reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. After 20 years of teaming with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software continues to be a leader in innovation and one of the most respected names in the insurance industry.
Media Contact
Lisa Price, Jenesis Software, Inc, +1 828.245.1171 Ext: 109, lisa@jenesissoftware.com
SOURCE Jenesis Software, Inc