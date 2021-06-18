HOBOKEN, N.J., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eMazzanti Technologies, a NYC area technology consultant and MSP today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, to its 2021 Power 60 Solution Providers list, an elite subgroup of honorees chosen from the highly regarded Women of the Channel list.
The women honored on this year's list pushed forward with comprehensive business plans, marketing initiatives and other innovative ideas to support their partners and customers, helping them through the uncertainty brought on by the global COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication, and channel advocacy.
Mazzanti was recognized specifically for launching an initiative that prioritizes multiple language skills in the hiring process for technical positions. The initiative supports immigration, diversity, globalization, and higher education while building a staff that provides better customer support.
Mazzanti's 2021 Women of the Channel Power 60 Solution Provider Award is featured online in CRN Magazine.
"Being recognized by CRN among so many outstanding women in technology is humbling," stated Mazzanti. "It's a reflection of the amazing support of eMazzanti's clients and employees through both prosperous and difficult circumstances since 2001."
The Power 60 Solution Providers are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise, and dedication to building strong solution provider businesses. The award recognizes an exclusive subgroup of elite industry role models who continue to drive professional success through leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.
"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."
Award-Winning Managed Services
In the past year, Jennifer Mazzanti and her firm have been recognized by several other prestigious organizations. For example, she was named a recipient of the 2020 Digi-Tech Innovators Award presented by NJBIZ. And eMazzanti Technologies was recently recognized as the top ranked retail-focused MSP on the ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list.
About eMazzanti Technologies
eMazzanti's team of trained, certified IT experts rapidly deliver increased revenue growth, data security and productivity for clients ranging from law firms to high-end global retailers, providing advanced cybersecurity solutions, digital marketing services, cloud and mobile solutions, multi-site implementations, 24×7 outsourced network management, remote monitoring, and support.
eMazzanti has made the Inc. 5000 list 9X, is a 4X Microsoft Partner of the Year, the #1 ranked NYC area MSP and NJ Business of the Year! Contact: 1-866-362-9926, info@emazzanti.net or http://www.emazzanti.net Twitter: @emazzanti Facebook: Facebook.com/emazzantitechnologies.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with its dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, they connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. http://www.thechannelcompany.com
