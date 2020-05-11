BEDFORD, Mass., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panda Security, a world leader in advanced cybersecurity solutions and services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Jennifer Reid, to its esteemed 2020 Women of the Channel list. Recognizing the unique strengths, vision, and achievements of a select group of women, this prestigious, annual list acknowledges channel leaders who are blazing a trail for future generations. These women are from all areas of the IT ecosystem, including technology vendors, distributors, solution providers, and other IT organizations.
As head of marketing for Panda Security, North America, Jennifer works with vendor and internal teams to manage systems integrations and build out critical assets. She recently completed the implementation of a new partner portal, projected to make a significant impact on Panda's channel business. With a solid partner program established, Jennifer plans to create an on-boarding process to help Panda's newest partners start transacting faster and a new lifecycle to help its current partners stay up to date on technology and new market developments.
"CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list recognizes an accomplished group of influential women leaders whose strategic vision and unique achievements accelerate channel growth through cultivated partnerships, innovative thought leadership, and unwavering dedication to the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their accomplishments and contributions to driving channel success."
"I'm honored to be named to CRN's 2020 Women of the Channel list," says Jennifer Reid. "Being recognized alongside distinguished women in a male-dominated industry is truly a privilege."
The 2020 Women of the Channel list will be featured in CRN® Magazine on June 8 and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.
About Panda Security
Panda Security is one of the world's leading providers of advanced cybersecurity solutions and services. Our Smart technology, based on big data and AI, monitors every running application on your systems and classifies absolutely everything. Unlike traditional antivirus solutions, which only take action if a process is malicious, our technology detects attacks before they even happen.
https://www.pandasecurity.com/usa/
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
Copyright ©2020. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.
