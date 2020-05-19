BOSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced that Jenzabar Analytics has been named a finalist in the 2020 EdTech Cool Tool Awards in the Higher Education Solution category. The EdTech Awards recognize outstanding technology contributions that support the ongoing transformation of education and enrich the lives of learners.
Jenzabar Analytics is a comprehensive set of analytics tools that enables higher education leaders to make data-informed decisions to achieve their goals. With highly visual, easy-to-understand dashboards, institutions can leverage data to identify trends, make projections, and discover new opportunities.
Jenzabar Analytics comprises several distinct components, including Data Cloud, Financial Analytics Model, and Program Economics Analytics Model. Data Cloud empowers institutions to collect and store information from internal or external sources in a centralized cloud data lake, enabling data to be more easily analyzed. The Financial Analytics Model allows institutions to assess core key performance indicators such as their composite financial index score, operating results, and more to gain detailed insight into their financial well-being. The Program Economic Analytics Model enables institutions to dig deep into program and course performance and compare programs across the institution at the click of a button.
"In today's hypercompetitive digital world, institutions must be able to personalize experiences, identify and learn from trends, and enable agile and flexible operations. The good news is that institutions have mountains of data at their fingertips that allow them to achieve these goals," said Meghan Turjanica, Product Manager for Analytics and Student Success at Jenzabar. "We are excited to be named a finalist in this award, which allows us to showcase how our data analytics solution suite can help higher education institutions harness their data to visualize and capitalize on new opportunities for growth and transformation."
The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the U.S.-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology. This year's finalists and winners were judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.
About Jenzabar
Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students' success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or LinkedIn.