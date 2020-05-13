BOSTON, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today unveiled Jenzabar Unity Platform, a unified, highly scalable integration platform-as-a-service (iPaaS) solution designed to improve operational efficiency and reduce the technical barriers associated with connecting campus-wide applications. Jenzabar Unity Platform comprises an ever-expanding suite of out-of-the-box (OOB) integrations and enables organizations to build their own application programming interfaces (APIs) through a consolidated, secure, cloud-based platform. It simplifies the time-consuming and complex tasks of integrating the diverse on-premises and cloud offerings used by today's higher education institutions.
Over the years, institutions have adopted countless technology platforms and applications across campus to modernize operations and keep up with student demand. This has often resulted in the creation of disconnected technology ecosystems with siloed systems that are not properly integrated, leading to increased maintenance costs, decreased performance, and unnecessary complexity. Jenzabar Unity Platform gives institutions the tools to develop, onboard, manage, and monitor advanced APIs through a single platform, bringing together disjointed technology ecosystems and eliminating the dependency on legacy integrations that no longer adhere to modern IT environments.
Powered by the industry-leading Dell Boomi solution, Jenzabar Unity Platform is designed to improve efficiency across higher education campuses by making it easier to collect, govern, transform, and share data. With a centralized API dashboard and an easy-to-use (low code, no code), drag-and-drop interface, staff can easily build or onboard additional APIs at a fraction of the time and cost typically associated with sophisticated software implementations.
"Jenzabar Unity Platform was created to help higher education institutions create more seamlessly connected IT environments, even if they are not using the entire Jenzabar One suite," said Les Zimmerman, Vice President of Product Development at Jenzabar. "Empowering institutions with the tools to effectively manage the applications they want to use will help organizations reduce time spent governing IT systems and allow them to focus on driving student success."
About Jenzabar
