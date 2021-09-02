SAN MATEO, Calif. and SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Devsisters, announces its popular mobile RPG game, Cookie Run: Kingdom is launching English and Japanese-language versions with voiceovers from 128 acclaimed actors and influencers. Following the initial launch earlier this year, the new game versions will include 64 English- and 64 Japanese-speaking actors and influencers, to personify all the Cookies and engage on a deeper level with players in those languages. The Japanese version of the mobile app launches today, with the English-language version coming on October 8, 2021.

"GingerBrave is such a cute character and I'm excited to see how fans of the mobile games react to my voice for him," stated Jeremy Shada, best known for playing Reggie in Netflix's 'Julie and the Phantoms' as well as voicing Finn the Human from the hit animated series 'Adventure Time'.

In addition to top voice acting talent, 10 well-known influencers, including OJ Gaming and InquisitorMaster, were also selected. Michael J Wilson (Ice: Collision Course, Shark Tale, and Ice Age) helped write the script.

A short reel of the actors can be seen here.

Each of the English and Japanese-speaking actors and influencers will play a unique Cookie character, with its own dedicated story, personality, and skills, reflecting the game's dedication to diversity and inclusion. Players can access and unlock Cookie characters as they progress through the game.

"I'm the bravest cookie in the world! Let's build the best Cookie Kingdom ever! Together!" Jeremy Shada, GingerBrave (English-version).

"I'm not alone in this fight! We Cookies are stronger together!" Junko Takeuchi, (known for her role voicing Naruto) GingerBrave (Japanese-version).

Here's the line up of Cookie characters alongside their respective English- and Japanese-language actors and influencers:

Adventurer Cookie: Chris Parson and Ryota Ōsaka

Alchemist Cookie: Jeannie Tirado and Mayumi Shintani

Almond Cookie: Ray Chase and Kenjiro Tsuda

Angel Cookie: Erika Ishii and Inori Minase

Avocado Cookie: Courtenay Taylor and Mitsuki Saiga

Beet Cookie: Elysia Rotaru and Risa Kubota

Black Raisin Cookie: Tiana Camacho and Fumiko Orikasa

BlackberryCookie: Michelle Phan and Ayako Kawasumi

Carrot Cookie: Rosanna Pansino and Satomi Arai

Cherry Cookie: Kiera Please and Aoi Yūki

Chili Pepper Cookie: Kimberly Brooks and Mikako Komatsu

Clover Cookie: Lucien Dodge and Nobunaga Shimazaki

Cream Puff Cookie: Cassandra Lee Morris and Shizuka Furuya

Custard Cookie: Jaimie Kelton and Misaki Kuno

Dark Cacao Cookie: Patric Seitz and Yasunori Mazutani

Dark Choco Cookie: Isaac Robinson Smith and Junichi Suwabe

Dark Enchantress Cookie: Patty McCormack and Romi Park

Devil Cookie: Aleks Le and Chika Sakamoto

Espresso Cookie: Zach Aguilar and Wataru Komada

Fig Cookie: Giselle Fernandez and Aki Toyosaki

Fire Spirit Cookie: Austin Lee Matthews and Tomokazu Sugita

GingerBrave Cookie: Jeremy Shada and Junko Takeuchi

Golden Cheese Cookie: Pilar Uribe and Takako Honda

Gumball Cookie: Caylus and Azusa Tadokoro

Herb Cookie: Khoi Dao and Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Hollyberry Cookie: Elizabeth Maxwell and Nana Mizuki

Knight Cookie: Daniel Amerman and Kensho Ono

Kumiho Cookie: Kimlinh Tran and Ayane Sakura

Latte Cookie: Vivian Lamolli and Akari Kitō

Licorice Cookie: Cameron Bowen and Hiroshi Kamiya

Lilac Cookie: Bezhad Dabu and Tetsuya Kakihara

Madeleine Cookie:Yong Yea and Jun Fukuyama

Mango Cookie: Christian Banas and Tomoyo Kurosawa

Milk Cookie: Daman Mills and Kaito Ishikawa

Millennial Tree Cookie: Keith Silverstein and Shin-ichiro Miki

Mint Choco Cookie: Zeno Robinson and Nobuhiko Okamoto

Moonlight Cookie: GK Bowes and Yui Ishikawa

Muscle Cookie: OJ Gaming and Tetsu Inada

Ninja Cookie: Stephen Fu and Takehiko Koyasu

Onion Cookie: Lilypichu and Tomoyo Chujo

Pancake Cookie: InquisitorMaster and Ikue Ōtani

Parfait Cookie: LeeandLie and Aimi Terakawa

Pastry Cookie: Colleen O'Shaughnessey and Aoi Koga

Poison Mushroom Cookie: A.J. Beckles and Sachika Misawa

Pomegranate Cookie: Victoria Grace and Kaori Nazuka

Princess Cookie: Eden Riegel and Ari Ozawa

Pure Vanilla Cookie: Yuri Lowenthal and Maaya Uchida

Purple Yam Cookie: Sean Chiplock and Shunsuke Makeuchi

Raspberry Cookie: Christina Kirkman and Maria Naganawa

Red Velvet Cookie: Max Mittleman and Toshihiko Seki

Rye Cookie: Amber Lee Connors and Ami Koshimizu

Sea Fairy Cookie: Laura Post and Akiko Yazima

Snow Sugar Cookie: Analesa Fisher and Akane Fujita

Sorbet Shark Cookie: Arianna Ratner and Satomi Ishihara

Sparkling Cookie: Xander Mobus and Shōya Chiba

Squid Ink Cookie: Courtney Lin and Kei Shindō

Strawberry Cookie: Anaries Quinones and Rie Kugimiya

Strawberry Crepe Cookie: Valeria Rodriguez and Rina Hidaka

Tiger Lily Cookie: Stephanie Sheh and Mariya Ise

Vampire Cookie: Jason Kaye and Toshiki Masuda

Werewolf Cookie: Desmond Chiam and Yūsuke Kobayashi

White Lily Cookie: Erica Mendez and Marina Inoue

Wind Archer Cookie: Kellen Goff and Toshiyuki Toyonaga

Wizard Cookie: Kyle McCarley and Miyuki Sawashiro

About Cookie Run: Kingdom

Cookie Run: Kingdom is a mobile base-building RPG that brings a diverse crew of over 54 unique Cookie Run characters on delicious adventures. Led by a fearless leader, GingerBrave, these tough cookies explore over 250 story levels where they build tasty strongholds, fight for the Kingdom, and uncover secrets of the past.

More details on the game are at: cookierun-kingdom.com. Visit us on our social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Devsisters

Devsisters is the creator of classic running games, including OvenBreak (2009), Cookie Run: OvenBreak (2016), and Cookie Run: Kingdom (2021); which have reached over 150 million total downloads. The flagship game, Cookie Run, has historically ranked #1 in Free Games in the Apple App Store of 13 countries, including South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, and continues to grow in popularity.

Based in Seoul, South Korea, Devsisters has offices in Japan, Taiwan, and San Mateo, California. For more information, visit http://www.devsisters.com.

US Media Contact: us_press@devsisters.com

Media Contact

Kathryn Shantz, Devsisters, +1 (650) 262-3344, us_press@devsisters.com

 

SOURCE Devsisters

