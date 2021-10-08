CLEVELAND, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jergens, Inc. has been recognized by ERC as one of 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent in 2021. This is the second time the organization has received the NorthCoast 99 Award.
NorthCoast 99 is an awards program that honors 99 great Northeast Ohio workplaces for top talent. The program was developed in 1999 by ERC. NorthCoast 99 consists of an application that collects information on organizational HR practices and an event that celebrates top-performing companies.
"The entire Jergens Team is excited to be selected again as a winner of the 2021 NorthCoast 99 Award. We thank the selection committee for picking Jergens for the award. An award of this nature is never won by the organization but is really won by all those team members who make up the Jergens family. This year marks the eightieth in business for Jergens. The business of today has been built on the foundation of generations of the Jergens family making it possible to win the 2021 NorthCoast 99 Award. We look forward to the future and all that future will bring to our team." - Jack H. Schron Jr, President of Jergens Inc.
NorthCoast 99 winners participated in a rigorous application process that asked for detailed information on how their organization addresses top-performer attraction, development, and retention in the following areas: organizational strategy, policies, and benefits; talent attraction, acquisition, and onboarding; employee well-being; employee engagement and talent development; total rewards; and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
"More than a business award or event, NorthCoast 99 is a yearlong research project that ERC established to help make our region a long-term destination of choice for companies and high-performing individuals. The data from this program helps employers stay current on organizational practices and understand what top performers want and need so they can be responsive," said Samantha Marx, Member Service Director at ERC, who oversees the program.
About Jergens, Inc.:
In 1942, Jergens, Inc. opened its doors and began its journey to grow into one of the world's largest tooling manufacturers. Today, it has three distinct divisions at their Northeast Ohio headquarters – Jergens, ASG, and Jergens Industrial Supply (JIS).
The Jergens manufacturing division makes standard and special products for primarily the machining industry. Our engineered products are manufactured in a 75,000 square foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment. Jergens products are used globally to help secure, lift and hold during machining and OEM applications.
ASG is ISO 9001:2015 certified as well as an RIA Certified Robotic Integrator. They have been offering products and solutions for the assembly industry for since 1976. A complete line of torque control products and precision fastening equipment is offered through ASG Express, Precision Fastening, and Automation product groups and includes electric and pneumatic torque control drivers, automated fastening systems, torque testers, work station accessories, precision screw presenters, automatic tape and label dispensers, the X-PAQ™ System, Integrated services, and more.
Jergens Industrial Supply (JIS), the distribution division, represents products from over 300 of the top manufacturers in the United States including the Jergens brands. JIS also provides support services and Award-Winning Inventory Management Solutions.
About ERC:
Founded in 1920, ERC helps organizations make their workplaces great by providing expert people solutions that include training, consulting, research, and HR support services. ERC also sponsors the ERChealth insurance program in Ohio. Additional information about ERC and its services can be found at http://www.yourERC.com.
