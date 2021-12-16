CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jermey, the leading stationery brand, has selected Centric Software's Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Jermey, a subsidiary of DELIGAO Holding Co., Ltd, is a large-scale supplier of early childhood educational products, offering stationery, art supplies and educational toys. Today, the brand has grown into a modern enterprise featuring in-house research and development, integrated production, omni-channel marketing and all-inclusive services.
With the rapid development of the company, using spreadsheets to manage product development across thousands of categories and tens of thousands of SKUs caused a lack of visibility, cross-departmental efficiency and change management. Jermey decided to introduce digital technology into the product planning and design processes to lay a digital foundation for long-term development.
Mr. Lin Zejing, General Manager of Jermey, says, "Jermey has defined concrete strategies in six areas; brand, product, customer, talent, competitiveness and market, and we hope the introduction of PLM as a digital tool can support the implementation of each of these initiatives."
As an FMCG company, Jermey places considerable emphasis on front-end competitive analysis, product planning and product design. Centric PLM's simple interface, clear hierarchical logic, easy visualization and integration with Adobe® Illustrator and 3D CAD software cater exactly to Jermey's needs. Jermey was also impressed by Centric's recommendations from many benchmark brands in the FMCG industry and customer-centric business philosophy, which Jermey shares.
Jermey plans to conduct in-depth research on consumer behavior and utilize Centric Consumer Goods PLM to provide feedback on planning and design with more refined data tags, closing the gap between products and consumers. The company also looks forward to optimizing workflow and collaboration through PLM, enabling employees to focus more on value-added work and helping the company to discover more outstanding talents.
Lin adds, "The Centric team is truly fantastic, and it is apparent to me that customer service is a top priority for them. The team has been very proactive in helping me with any problems I have encountered."
"We are very pleased to announce that Jermey has chosen Centric PLM," says Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software. "We look forward to working with Jermey to establish a digital foundation that will drive their brand globalization strategy to become a beacon in their industry."
Jermey (http://www.deligao.com)
Jermey™, a subsidiary of DELIGAO Holding Co., Ltd (hereinafter referred to as the Company), is a large-scale supplier of an extensive range of early childhood educational products, offering paper stationery, art supplies, early childhood education supplies, and educational toys.
Today, the brand has grown into a modern enterprise featuring integrated independent research and development, integrated production, omni-channel marketing, and all-inclusive services. The Jermey™ brand has been further divided into "Jermey Stationery" and "Jermey Educational", which focus on stationery and early childhood toys, respectively.
