WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS), the country's largest licensed tax credits and incentives advisory firm, announced that it has hired Jerry Winkelmann as Business Development Director, who began his tenure with the firm on May 17. Winkelmann, an accomplished sales executive with substantial experience in healthcare and retail goods, will be spearheading the firm's business development efforts designed to spur growth.
"Here at ETS, we believe Jerry will be a great catalyst for our exciting new business development initiatives," said Julio Gonzalez, founder and CEO of ETS. "He's going to be crucial to our aggressively expansionistic course. Our new umbrella company Engineered Advisory now encompasses my mainstay enterprises Engineered Tax Services; The Growth Partnership, our professional services coaching and advisory division; and ABLE, our CRM component, as well as my newer additions Engineered Tax Exchange, our wealth management arm; and Engineered Technology Services, which promotes wireless carrier antenna installation on commercial real estate rooftops. We're poised for growth, and we're thrilled by Jerry's ability to find out what customers want and how to please them."
Based in St. Louis, MO, Winkelmann comes to ETS with over 10 years' experience as a healthcare sales executive: at Change Healthcare, he was Director, Account Management; at RelayHealth, he was Director, Indirect Sales; and at TriZetto Provider Solutions, formerly Gateway EDI, he was Director of Sales. Prior to that, he spent 20 years as a sales director at Reebok, with 17 years as a regional sales executive, and three years as a national account executive for Brown Shoe/Famous Footwear with over 1,100 stores nationwide. He graduated from Maryville University of Saint Louis with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
His new employer ETS is a licensed engineering firm with over 150 employees; it provides specialty tax services to its diversified client base of several thousand private CPA firms and their related clients in the businesses of real estate, manufacturing, and energy, helping them obtain the full benefit of federal, state, and local tax credits and incentives.
"I'm looking forward to expanding our current portfolio by creating partnerships with new and future clients so they can take advantage of what ETS, The Growth Partnership [TGP], ABLE, and our other subsidiaries have to offer," Winkelmann said. "For example, there's a huge opening for us to offer cost segregation studies and employee retention tax credits [ERTC] to nationwide markets."
Winkelmann has another skill that dovetails neatly with ETS' current business development needs: professional sports. He's collaborating with two-time Super Bowl winner Ray Crockett, formerly of the Denver Broncos, who's a wealth management advisor to fellow professional athletes and performing artists at Engineered Tax Exchange. It just so happens that after 20 years at Reebok, Winkelmann knows quite a few professional athletes himself who might be in need for financial guidance.
"In my short time, I've been met some really phenomenal people here at ETS and TGP," he said. "In working with a number of our enterprise clients and understanding their needs, we are developing strategic partnerships that will add value to their client relationships. I can see already that there's a tremendous need for our services in the market."
About Engineered Tax Services
Engineered Tax Services, Inc. (ETS) is the only licensed engineering firm providing specialty tax services to CPA firms and their clients. As advocates for America's small and mid-sized businesses, ETS helps CPA firms add value to their client relationships by offering sophisticated strategies like cost segregation, the research and development tax credit, and other specialized tax credits and incentives, allowing them to retain more working capital and drive profitability.
