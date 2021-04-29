DEERFIELD, Ill., Apr. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Strategic Wealth Partners Group, LLC, an independent wealth management firm with offices in Chicago and Milwaukee, announced today that Jessica Pickens has joined the firm as Chief Operating Officer (COO).
"Our vision for the firm includes ambitious growth objectives and a continued focus on providing excellent service to our clients," says Neal Price, Principal and Co-Founder of Strategic Wealth Partners. "Jessica's experience and personality make her a great fit for our team and the ideal person to lead a variety of projects that will support both of these key initiatives."
Pickens has previously served as Principal, Client Service for State Street Global Advisors, as Managing Director of Client Relations for Janus Capital Group, and as Managing Director and Head of Relationship Management for WHV Investment Management, Inc. She joins SWP from Willis Towers Watson, where she was Chief of Staff, Delegated Solutions. Pickens' 20-year experience with staff development, strategy, process improvement, and relationship management will be invaluable in her new role as COO with Strategic Wealth Partners.
"To effectively execute our vision for Strategic Wealth Partners, we recognized the need for someone to drive several key operations and administrative functions while displaying our core values of teamwork, humility, integrity, and service," says firm Principal and Co-Founder David Copeland. "Jessica is thoughtful and articulate with a leadership style that focuses on helping people excel, and we are delighted to have her onboard."
For Pickens, joining SWP felt like a natural fit considering her unique focus on the client experience. "Wealth management presents an opportunity to have a positive impact on people's lives, and I believe Strategic Wealth Partners' holistic approach is the best way to make the most of that opportunity," says Pickens. "I'm thrilled to be working with this team, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish together."
Strategic Wealth Partners is a part of Focus Financial Partners, a leading partnership of independently managed wealth management firms. Focus provides strategic support to help its partner firms achieve objectives, including support of growth initiatives and development of strong succession plans.
ABOUT STRATEGIC WEALTH PARTNERS
Strategic Wealth Partners (SWP) is an investment advisory and financial planning firm with $3.2 billion in Assets Under Advisement as of December 31, 2020. SWP provides wealth strategies and independent, objective advice to ultra-high net worth and high net worth individuals and institutions. Founded in 2008 by Principals David Copeland and Neal Price, the firm provides an integrated wealth management platform by creating a comprehensive strategy including investments, insurance, estate planning and tax counseling. Learn more at http://www.stratwealth.com.
