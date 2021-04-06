JENSEN BEACH, Fla., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JET Hotel Solutions, a hotel technology consultancy, today announced the launch of its business to serve hotel owners as their voice and advocate for the acquisition of hotel technology.
Driven by changes caused by various trends impacting owners within the Hospitality Industry, such as COVID-19, along with continuous "Technology Amenity Creep" requirements imposed by Brand Standards and costly new mandatory legislation, such as RAY BAUM's Act, Employee Safety Devices and Public Safety DAS, JET Hotel Solutions assists hotel owners to think differently regarding hotel technology acquisition management. The company's primary mission is to simplify the selection process, while optimizing and reducing ongoing technology operational costs and mitigating risk for security and exposure of the hotels they consult with.
"With all the recent changes resulting from COVID-19 and new laws impacting the hospitality industry, it is imperative for hotel owners to have a technology advocate that they can trust, who is on their side, assisting them in weighing all their options to mitigate risk and reduce cost, while ensuring the safety of their hotel guests and staff. This is why JET Hotel Solutions was established—to be the Owner's Advocate," stated Keith Konicki, Senior Consultant with JET Hotel Solutions. JET Hotel Solutions is positioned to bring together the best solution, the right vendors, and manage the whole process. "Keeping up with all the regulatory and Brand Standard requirements, along with satisfying guest's demand for the latest technology can be very taxing… which is why having a technology consultant like Keith Konicki and his team at JET Hotel Solutions on your side acting as the Owner's Advocate is of great value to help mitigate risk and reduce the overall cost of hotel technology projects," said Dick Wagner, long-time Hotel Technology industry expert as well as a long-time member of HTNG.
JET Hotel Solutions incorporates over 25 years of hospitality consulting experience for new build construction and renovations in guest-facing and infrastructure technology to serve as subject matter experts. The consultancy collaborates with the top 50+ best of breed technology providers to offer a full stack of resources; everything from hotel infrastructure technologies like structured cabling, CCTV and DAS, to administrative technology like hotel phone systems, dedicated fiber internet; to back of house solutions like staff alert/panic buttons; to guest-facing technologies like guest WIFI, TV, streaming entertainment, hotel services, and more.
Consulting services from JET Hotel Solutions are available now. To request an analysis of your current hotel technology gaps and needs, to get assistance with RFP's for brand-approved technologies or to learn how to mitigate risk factors that come with new legislation impacting hotels, contact Keith Konicki at JET Hotel Solutions, keith.konicki@jethotelsolutions.com.
About JET Hotel Solutions
JET Hotel Solutions is a full-service consultancy that provides a single source for hotel technology solutions. The company partners with over 50 best-of-breed technology providers to enhance the overall guest experience, while driving down costs to provide a favorable ROI to its hotel owner clients.
Always the Owner's Advocate, with 25+ years of hospitality technology experience, JET Hotel Solutions works with hoteliers from 50-room Boutique and Select Hotels to 2,000-room Full Service, Luxury, Destination and Gaming Hotels and Resorts. With over 20+ critical guest-facing technologies, hotel systems, telecommunication, and cabling infrastructure decisions to make as the hotel owner, JET Hotel Solutions implements their proven methodologies and processes, ensuring owners that brand standards are met, while simplifying the section process, optimizing, and reducing cost and mitigating risk.
JET Hotel Solutions is headquartered in Jensen Beach, Florida. To learn more, please visit http://www.jethotelsolutions.com.
Media Contact
Keith Konicki, Jet Hotel Solutions, +1 (561) 351-4041, keith.konicki@jethotelsolutions.com
SOURCE Jet Hotel Solutions