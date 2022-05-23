JETNET LLC, is proud to announce its partnership with FLASH Scientific Technology Inc. of Palmetto, GA at this year's European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva. FLASH is the market leader in AI lightning prediction technology across the globe.
UTICA, N.Y., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JETNET LLC, is proud to announce its partnership with FLASH Scientific Technology Inc. of Palmetto, GA at this year's European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva. FLASH is the market leader in AI lightning prediction technology across the globe. FLASH has a patented deep learning product suite with the unique ability to predict lightning up to 1 hour in advance with a 96.5% accuracy. The FLASH team is made up of research meteorologists with a combined 75 years in lightning research and AI application experience.
"JETNET has always served its customers with unique data sets that provide the industries deepest and most insightful intelligence, this continues once again with this exclusive partnership with FLASH. JETNET remains committed to the research of business aircraft markets, fleets, and individual aircraft information," stated Greg Fell, JETNET Chief Executive Officer.
"JETNET continues to be the leader in Aviation Intelligence. With this partnership, FLASH looks to do the same for Aviation Weather Intelligence by utilizing AI to produce products never before seen in this space," added Jason Deese, Founder of FLASH. UTICA
"The integration of global weather data and analytics complement the comprehensive global aircraft owner and operator dataset and provide new market potential for customers not previously served by JETNET over the past 25+ years. JETNET's deep understanding of global economic drivers and industry trends complemented by this exclusive partnership with FLASH will be the first of its kind in the aviation space and will set the foundation for the next generation of weather prediction and forecasting. JETNET will continue development of its market offerings as growth within the organization continues," Fell continued.
JETNET welcomes all EBACE attendees to join us at booth #X112.
About JETNET
As the leading provider of aviation market information, JETNET delivers the most comprehensive and reliable business aircraft research to its exclusive clientele of aviation professionals worldwide. JETNET is the ultimate source of information and intelligence on the worldwide business, commercial, and helicopter aircraft fleet and marketplace, comprising more than 108,000 airframes. Headquartered in its state-of-the-art facility in Utica, NY, JETNET offers comprehensive, user-friendly aircraft data via real-time internet access or regular updates. https://www.jetnet.com
