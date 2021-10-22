LOS ANGELES, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JETT's entry into the all-cargo market has turned out to be much larger than initially expected after the company announced plans to launch services in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
JETT is expanding its air charter network in response to rising demand and congestion in ocean and rail freight. In the coming weeks, the company will start routes connecting East and West Africa and China to the Middle East.
JETT is offering cargo charters on five aircraft, two of which include an Airbus A321 and Airbus A330-200 which have been modified by having the seats removed. This is in addition to three Ilyushin IL-76TD aircraft, a Boeing 727-200F and a Boeing 747-400BCF the company currently leases.
The modified Airbus A330 carries cargo with a volume capacity of 260 cubic meters and a maximum cargo weight of 50 tonnes and the Airbus A321P2F offers a payload capacity of 28 tonnes and a range of 3,500 kilometers. The conversion allows to place up to 14 standardized pallets on the main deck, added to the 10 that are transported in the lower deck.
"This will provide our clients with a reliable schedule of flights, under our operational control, helping them overcome the significant logistical constraints that the market is currently enduring" said Barry Oberholzer, Managing Partner of JETT.
"JETT recognized our customer needs for highly time-critical air cargo transports and can ensure immediate availability and the fastest response times for these requests," said Oberholzer about the the decision to expand the company's charter offering.
"We look forward to customizing our offerings along with our customers to create a truly meaningful opportunity for change in the cargo space."
JETT has extensive experience in ACMI operations, operating aircraft in the past for major global freight forwarders in Africa and the Middle East.
JETT will offer general cargo sales, cargo charters, ACMI/wet-leasing to their client base.
