JFF Horizons Virtual Conference - June 15 and 16

 By JFF

BOSTON, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders in business, technology, philanthropy, public policy, investing, and education will gather June 15-16 for JFF Horizons, a virtual event focused on education and workforce innovations that ensure equity and opportunity for learners and workers. Free and open to everyone, this year's Horizons summit will feature speakers and panelists from across sectors, including the U.S. secretaries of commerce, education, and labor.

Horizons offers a platform for leaders from across the education and workforce ecosystem.

"We're excited to connect with so many of our partners in innovation as we work toward an equitable economic recovery," says JFF CEO Maria Flynn. "Horizons offers a platform for leaders from across the education and workforce ecosystem to reflect on the challenges we have faced and discuss solutions and opportunities to build a brighter, more inclusive future."

Thousands of JFF partners, thought leaders, and practitioners will come together at Horizons to hear about the lessons learned from the past year and share ideas about the bold actions we can take to create more equitable workforce and education systems.

Topics include making antiracism a core value in the workforce, how corporations are innovating to meet worker needs, and how federal education, labor, and commerce policies can align to support workers, learners, and companies.

Here's just a small sampling of the many inspiring and thought-provoking speakers who will share their insights at this year's event:

GAYATRI AGNEW, Senior Director, Corporate Philanthropy, Walmart

BYRON AUGUSTE, Cofounder and CEO, Opportunity@Work

MONIQUE BAPTISTE, Vice President of Global Philanthropy, JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JOHN BATTELLE, Cofounder and CEO, Recount Media

MIGUEL CARDONA, U.S. Secretary of Education

MARIA FLYNN, President and CEO, JFF

SCOTT GALLOWAY, Serial Entrepreneur and Professor of Marketing, NYU Stern School of Business

LISA GEVELBER, Vice President, Grow With Google

CARRIE HUGHES, Director of Social Innovation, Verizon

BRENT HYDER, President and Chief People Officer, Salesforce

MAURICE JONES, CEO, OneTen

JOHN KASICH, Former Governor of Ohio

PROFESSOR IBRAM X. KENDI, Founder and Director, Boston University Center for Antiracist Research

ANDY LEVIN, U.S. House of Representatives

TYRA MARIANI, President, Schultz Family Foundation

LATITIA McCANE, Director of Education, The Apprentice School

AJITA MENON, President and CEO, Calbright College

JAMIE MERISOTIS, President and CEO, Lumina Foundation

DONNA MORRIS, Executive Vice President, Chief People Officer, Walmart

GINA RAIMONDO, U.S. Secretary of Commerce

SANJAY SARMA, Vice President for Open Learning, MIT

SHERI SCHULTZ, Cofounder and Chair, Schultz Family Foundation

ANDRÉS TAPIA, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry

ALI VELSHI, MSNBC Anchor and Business Correspondent, NBC News and MSNBC

MARTY WALSH, U.S. Secretary of Labor

DALILA WILSON-SCOTT, Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity Officer, Comcast

Sessions will include a variety of live, recorded, and on-demand content, and be made available for free thanks to the support of this year's sponsors, including:

AARP Foundation

American Student Assistance

Ascendium

Checkr

College Board

CROP

ECMC Foundation

Education to Go (ed2go)

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Grow With Google

Guild

Lockheed Martin

McDonald's

Salesforce

Schultz Family Foundation

SHRM

Snap-On

Southern New Hampshire University

Strada Education Network

Verizon

Voxy EnGen

Walmart Foundation

Western Governors University

Workday Foundation

WHEN:            June 15-16, 2021

WHERE:          Virtual Conference, Free and Open to All

HOW:              Register today: www.jff.org/horizons. To request media credentials or submit an interview request, contact media@jff.org. Interviews with select speakers and JFF leaders are available.

ABOUT JFF:

JFF is a national nonprofit that drives transformation in the American workforce and education systems. For nearly 40 years, JFF has led the way in designing innovative and scalable solutions that create access to economic advancement for all. www.jff.org.

