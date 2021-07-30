SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JFQ Lending, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based mortgage lender specializing in home purchase and refinance loans, recognized 45 members of the company's Chairman's Club with a trip to the Bahamas in early July.
Membership in the company's Chairman's Club is earned annually by top mortgage loan producers, employees that have been nominated for significant contributions to company culture, and any team members that go above and beyond in their roles at JFQ Lending.
"We're extremely proud of this year's group, both for driving sales and leading us to secure two volume-based positions in the 2021 Scotsman Guide as well as making a very real impact on our culture," said JFQ Lending CEO and co-founder John J. Kresevic. "They deserve this recognition — and the chance to kick back on the beach."
JFQ Lending and its co-founders, Kresevic and current COO Justin Meek, are not only among the first to resume business travel but also in many other employer-related trends. In February of 2020, before the pandemic forced countless businesses nationwide to implement mass telework, JFQ Lending transitioned more than 700 employees to remote work. Thanks to its continued investment in flexible technology infrastructure, the transition was completed in only two days.
"At JFQ Lending, one of our core mottos is people over profits," Meek said. Kresevic agreed, stating "We're always looking out for our folks. Whether that means moving the company to remote status well before other organizations at the onset of the pandemic or being one of the first large organizations to travel again."
The JFQ Lending Chairman's Club returns from its celebration in mid-July, and JFQ Lending continues to maintain a hybrid work policy — allowing employees to come back to the office if desired or to continue working remotely from home.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is a home purchase and refinance lender headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona with branches in California and Texas and licenses in nearly all 50 U.S. states. Under the leadership of co-founders John J. Kresevic and Justin Meek, JFQ Lending has grown rapidly since its founding in 2017 — expanding its team from seven to more than 700 in only a few years. To learn more about JFQ Lending, its mortgage programs, and its commitment to its customers, visit JFQLending.com. NMLS 1639493 (http://www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).
