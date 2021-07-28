PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JH Communications has received three Aster Awards for excellence in healthcare marketing for a series of video campaigns it produced for Brown Physicians, Inc.
JH Communications is a Gold Winner for recruitment videos for the Brown Emergency Medicine Residency and Fellowship program; a Gold Winner for videos for Brown Emergency Medicine's telecare program; and a Silver Winner for a patient education video for the Brown Medicine's Endoscopy Center.
"We are excited and proud of our video production and marketing team, who worked tirelessly to develop a series of videos to meet the marketing and communication needs of the Brown Physicians during the COVID-19 crisis. These awards are a testament to their hard work and expertise and the power of video as an effective marketing tool," said John Houle, President, CEO, and founder of JH Communications. "We look forward to similar partnerships in the future."
The Aster Awards is one of the largest and most respected national and international competitions of its kind. This elite program has recognized outstanding healthcare professionals for excellence in their advertising and marketing efforts for over 20 years.
"During these unprecedented times of COVID, this year's competition was one of the most creative to date. With our new COVID category, there were many agencies and organizations that stepped up and offered incredible communications that were both informative and creative. We've all had COVID touch our lives and are looking forward to a much brighter future together. Our hats off to everyone for amazing entries," said Melinda Lucas, the Aster Awards Program Coordinator.
The 2021 Aster Awards received entries from across the entire United States as well as abroad. All entries are reviewed by a panel of industry experts and are scored on multiple criteria with a possibility of 100 percent. Participant's entries compete against similar-sized organizations in their specific groups and categories.
All awards were issued for entries that received top marks from judges placing them in the top 16 percent of the nation for advertising excellence. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality, and overall appeal and execution. The Gold Awards scored between 95 to 99 percent, the top 5 percent in the nation. The Silver Awards scored between 90 to 94 percent, the top 12 percent.
JH Communications' award-winning videos can be viewed by clicking the below links:
https://vimeo.com/showcase/8663671
https://vimeo.com/showcase/7346800
https://vimeo.com/showcase/8663719
All winners can be viewed at: http://www.asterawards.com/winners.
JH Communications has previously won a 2020 Lamplighter Excellence Award from the New England Society of Healthcare Communications (NESHCO) for a marketing campaign for Cape Cod Healthcare.
About JH Communications
JH Communications is a marketing-communications agency headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, servicing clients throughout New England and nationally. By integrating and directing advertising, public relations and interactive marketing into a cohesive strategy, JH Communications develops focused, creative and carefully organized communications campaigns. As the marketing agency for insurance agencies and companies, medical practices and small businesses, and trade associations and not-for-profits for nearly two decades, JH Communications revitalizes its clients' marketing-communications. Founded by John Houle in 2002, JH Communications employs 12 marketing professionals and a pool of on-call consultants, with extensive experience in strategic marketing, public relations, media placement, copywriting, website design, digital marketing, and video and radio production.
