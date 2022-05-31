Shah is responsible for overseeing Wenzel's sales, marketing, and business development initiatives, with a focus on driving revenue growth with new and established customers.
AUSTIN, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Wenzel Associates, Inc. ("Wenzel"), an industry leader in crystal oscillators, fixed-frequency systems, integrated microwave assemblies, and synthesizers has announced that Jigar Shah has joined Wenzel as the Director of Business Development. In this position, Shah is responsible for overseeing Wenzel's sales, marketing, and business development initiatives, with a focus on driving revenue growth with new and established customers.
"We are pleased to welcome Jigar to the Wenzel team," said Joe Svoboda, General Manager of Wenzel. "Jigar brings many years of experience, with an impressive mix of technical and business acumen focused within mission-critical RF and microwave applications. Jigar has led multiple teams throughout his career, developing cutting edge solutions along the way. His extensive background in business development will be valuable as we accelerate our plans for revenue growth."
Shah most recently served as the Director of Business Development at Smiths Interconnect, a provider of technically differentiated electronic components, subsystems, microwave, optical and radio frequency products. Shah holds a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A) focused on finance, strategy, and executive leadership from Rutgers Business School and a Master's in Electrical Engineering (M.S.E.E) with concentration in RF and microwave.
About Wenzel Associates:
Since 1978, Wenzel has defined the absolute state of the science in ultra-low phase noise crystal oscillators, a portfolio complemented by a range of advanced frequency sources and integrated microwave assemblies. Wenzel's oscillators and synthesizers are designed into mission-critical military, space, and commercial applications. Unmatched precision, low-g sensitivity and very low phase noise distinguish Wenzel's engineering expertise, so customers can execute with full confidence – and without hesitation. And as a Quantic company, Wenzel is a part of an extended engineering ecosystem and powerful supply chain, defining a competitive advantage that extends to every customer. For more information, please visit wenzel.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.
