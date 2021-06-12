Della Leaders Club has over 2,000 Global Honorary Committee Members across 15 cities globally. Cities include New York, London, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Indore. This Global Community is made up of members who are all keen to share their experiences, knowledge, and domain expertise to enrich the lives of members and create transformative leaders.