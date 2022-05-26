Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, Blues & Rock and Roll Hall of Famer & 5x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ELVIN BISHOP on Friday June 10 at 7:30 P.M. ELVIN BISHOP's BIG FUN TRIO joins Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club's 2022 Schedule of Shows which includes 7 NEA Jazz Masters, 33 GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artists, 32 Blues Music Award-Winners, and a comprehensive list of talented musicians with 450+ GRAMMY® Award Nominations amongst them. Tickets for ELVIN BISHOP, as well as Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club current list of 2022 shows, can be found on Jimmy's Online Event Calendar at: http://www.jimmysoncongress.com/events.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Features 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, Blues & Rock and Roll Hall of Famer & 5x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer & Songwriter ELVIN BISHOP and his BIG FUN TRIO on Friday June 10 at 7:30 P.M.
Elvin Bishop first hit the scene with the Paul Butterfield Blues Band in 1965, and ever since he's blazed his own musical trail. Whether he was playing raw, eye-popping blues, or penning the evergreen radio hit "Fooled Around And Fell In Love", or touring the world for decades delivering his original, good-time countrified blues, Bishop has always inspired his fans.
In 2015, Bishop formed The Big Fun Trio with his friends Bob Welsh (Piano, Guitar) and Willy Jordan (Vocals, Drums) and their first self-titled album in 2017 earned them a GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Traditional Blues Album" and won 2 Blues Music Awards for "Album of the Year" and "Song of the Year."
- "Rousing, down-home, feel-good music...Bishop is a superb guitarist of great strength and skill...a rockin good time," raves GUITAR WORLD.
- "A legendary guitarist whose playing is impeccable and spirited...a distinguished American player," says ROLLING STONE.
- "Good time music guaranteed to put a smile on your face," remarks CHICAGO TRIBUNE.
In 2018, Elvin Bishop & Big Fun Trio earned another GRAMMY® Award Nomination for "Best Traditional Blues Album" for their album entitled ''Something Smells Funky 'Round Here.' According to San Francisco Bay native Willy Jordan, who has decades of experience playing drums with artists including John Lee Hooker and Joe Louis Walker, playing in the Big Fun Trio is "crazy different. It's rootsy but also new. We all stayed simple to stay strong."
Bob Welsh, originally from Covington, Louisiana, has performed and toured with Bishop, Rusty Zinn, Charlie Musselwhite, Billy Boy Arnold, James Cotton and others. Welsh says he too loves playing in the Trio. "Playing this music is fun and fresh and new to us. It keeps us on our toes. We're always surprising each other. We have to be fearless."
Born in Glendale, CA on October 21, 1942, Elvin Bishop grew up on a farm in Iowa before relocating to Oklahoma when he was ten. He first got hooked on the blues listening to late night R&B radio as a teenager, and began collecting, listening to and absorbing blues music. Bishop used his 1959 National Merit Scholarship as a way to get closer to his blues heroes by enrolling in the University of Chicago.
After Bishop crossed paths with harmonica player and fellow University of Chicago student Paul Butterfield, the two began sitting in together at South Side clubs, often jamming with Buddy Guy and Otis Rush. They first formed The Paul Butterfield Blues Band in 1963, adding Jerome Arnold on bass, Sam Lay on drums and later Mark Naftalin on keyboards. Prior to cutting their debut LP in 1965, Michael Bloomfield joined the group as second lead guitarist, creating a groundbreaking, all-star band.
The self-titled The Paul Butterfield Blues Band introduced electric Chicago blues to the rock audience for the first time. With the release of "East-West" in 1966, the band's popularity hit an all-time high. Their straight Chicago blues sounds drifted further into progressive and experimental rock 'n' roll and—with two world-class lead guitarists on board—the band helped pave the way for groups featuring multiple virtuoso guitarists, like The Allman Brothers Band and Derek and the Dominos. The band, including Bishop, was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 2015.
"We are thrilled to have the incredible bluesman Elvin Bishop on June 10 to serenade Portsmouth with his two-time GRAMMY® Award Nominated Big Fun Trio!'" says Suzanne Bresette, Managing Director of Programming at Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club.
Tickets for 4x-GRAMMY® Award Nominee, Blues & Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer & 5x-Blues Music Award-Winning Guitarist, Singer-Songwriter ELVIN BISHOP on Friday June 10 at 7:30 P.M. are available on the Jimmy's Jazz & Blues Club Elvin Bishop Event Page.
