BEIJING, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The company behind JingOS plans to launch a crowdfunding campaign on indiegogo for an ARM-powered tablet preloaded with their JingOS in June 2021, they call it the 'First Consumer-level Linux Tablet - JingPad A1'.

The pre-launch page for the campaign has been online for almost a week now. People who are interested in this project can now leave an email on the page to get coupons for the product.

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/jingpad-world-s-first-linux-based-tablet/coming_soon 

Jingling (the company behind JingPad and JingOS) claims that the JingPad A1 will be:

the first Linux tablet with support for the 5G / 4G cellular network and an ARM processor, the only Linux-based device on the market with an 11-inch AMOLED 2K screen (4: 3) ratio, the first device to support a stylus with 4096 pressure levels.

"The specs and materials of JingPad A1 are all consumer-level. 2K+Display/5G/Keyboard/Stylus! It is the first time that you can have a real consumer-level Linux device as your daily driver!" Inspired by iPadOS and iPad Pro, JingPad is defined to be a tablet and a laptop too. JingOS is an Ubuntu-based Linux OS, which is designed to be a tablet first and a 'laptop-lite' experience second. Powered by JingOS, JingPad can run mobile apps (Android) and desktop apps (Linux). Check out the video below to learn more about the Linux tablet.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=rZugAfhWkPA 

"We love Linux just like anyone else in the open-source world. But we hate running Linux on outdated devices. So we always ask ourselves: why can't we have a modern device based on open source code?" These are the words of the developer at the opening of the video.

The promotional video released by Jingling gives us a better look at the tablet and its accessories, including a pen with support for 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity and a keyboard with a kickstand and hinge that should provide a laptop-like experience when the tablet is docked.

The tablet has a 2368 x 1728 pixel display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also has a cellular modem. Jingling says the tablet supports 4G LTE wireless networks in most countries, but only promises 5G support for "some countries." A detailed list is expected in June.

And you can check the intro video of JingPad on Youtube!

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRbaVa2v845SEtRadSlhWmA 

You will find more about JingPad here:

https://jingpad.com/ 

Leave your email on the official website of JingPad ( https://jingpad.com/ ), you may get the coupon probably after the official sale in the future.

If you want to know more about JingOS, here:

https://jingos.com/ 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jingpad-a1---the-worlds-first-consumer-level-linux-tablet-soon-launching-on-indiegogo-301280524.html

SOURCE Beijing Jingling Information System Technology Co.,Ltd.

