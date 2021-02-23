SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced the launch of its Dynamic Canvas Studio, a significant upgrade to the creative automation capabilities of its flagship Jivox IQ that enables brands to automate the versioning of creative content at scale.
As brands embark on omni-channel personalization to engage consumers on a 1:1 basis, the costs of producing personalized versions of creative content can escalate significantly. With each product, package, offer, language, price, currency and format/channel, production costs of these creative variations can overwhelm most marketing budgets. Additionally, brands are forced to choose between first generation template based DCO tools that lack the emotional appeal of bespoke creative or to use traditional creative tools that provide creative flexibility but do not have automated versioning at scale.
With Jivox's Dynamic Canvas Studio, brands can have the best of both worlds. Built on Jivox's unique and groundbreaking Dynamic Canvas(™) technology, the new Dynamic Canvas Studio (DCS) provides a powerful visual creative studio that enables creative teams to upload creative master files from any one of several best-in-class and widely used creative tools — such as Adobe Animate CC*, Adobe After Effects*, and Google WebDesigner* as well as other HTML5 and video authoring tools — that Jivox DCS integrates with, allowing them to quickly create a few to hundreds of thousands of versions of creative content in just a few clicks.
"Our current environment demands that brands invest significantly in creative that is personalized across many media channels and at scale to enable direct-to-consumer engagement", said Diaz Nesamoney, Founder and CEO of Jivox. "This is causing creative production costs to overwhelm marketing budgets with no end in sight as these formats and channels for consumer engagement continue to proliferate. Jivox DCS is a boon to in-house creative teams and production agencies alike as they seek to deliver cost-effective creative at scale to brands for data-driven personalization."
Key capabilities of the Jivox DCS include:
- Direct integration and support for Adobe Animate CC*, Adobe After Effects*, Google WebDesigner* and other HTML5, video and image creative authoring tools
- A single master that can automatically produce and render hundreds of thousands of variations by uploading individual component assets or adding a feed of assets
- Versions can be previewed and edited in a visual environment to test fonts, copy, images etc. to ensure they visually fit well within the creative master
The easy-to-use self-service tools have an intuitive creative-friendly interface that enables even the most complex dynamic creative campaigns to be built and delivered in minutes.
Traditional DCO platforms either force the use of predefined and custom coded templates that severely restrict creative design concepts, or leverage tools that force users to depart from their familiar creative tools to learn a new "studio tool." Jivox DCS enables creative developers to use their existing tools while avoiding the time and cost associated with versioning the creative for different products, packages, languages, prices and more.
Jivox DCS is an integral part of Jivox IQ, the company's flagship product, and serves as a key tool for creative development to be an integral part of the AI and data-driven personalization offered by Jivox IQ.
All current users of Jivox IQ will be upgraded to Jivox DCS at no additional cost. Jivox IQ DCS is available immediately. For more information, please visit http://www.jivox.com.
About Jivox
Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing by connecting brands with their audiences in the most personalized way. Jivox' Dynamic Creative technology drives engagement and digital commerce across paid and owned media, delivering ROI by reducing production costs and increasing media performance using big data, AI/machine learning, Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO), and identity technologies. Jivox Kairos Purchase Prediction Engine drives sales by matching the right products with consumers that have the highest purchase intent. Jivox is trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Mazda, Nestle, T-Mobile and Unilever and more. Jivox has been recognized by Forrester as a leader in creative advertising technologies.
