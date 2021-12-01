SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced the availability of a significant update to its market-leading Personalized Digital Marketing platform, Jivox IQ, designed to meet brands' great demand for optimizing consumer engagement across their paid and owned media channels--made possible through the Snowflake Data Cloud.
This upgrade (code named "Blaze") -- in development for over a year -- has involved a complete redesign of the core event processing infrastructure. This infrastructure collects consented real-time consumer engagement events from advertisements delivered by Jivox as well as data collection endpoints on a brand's website or app. Jivox today processes over 2 billion events per day. All of these events contain detailed insights into consumer behavior that is extremely valuable to brands for:
- Optimizing consumer journeys;
- Attributing sales to different strategies, creative and content;
- Utilizing data to create new audience segments showing higher propensity to engage with the brand.
By pairing this new scalable event processing technology with Snowflake, Jivox IQ gains scalability and performance for analytics that is unparalleled in the industry.
"As third-party cookies go away from the digital marketing ecosystem, and with increasingly more media platforms turning into walled gardens, brands that want to control their own destiny must invest in strong campaign data management infrastructure in order to enable audience creation, attribution and measurement of their own," said Diaz Nesamoney founder and CEO of Jivox. "Brands have, for too long, outsourced their data and attribution needs to various platforms (e.g., media platforms). Today, they cannot afford to do so anymore. As the media world becomes increasingly fragmented, consumer journeys are no longer trackable across those platforms."
Highlights of key new capabilities include:
Jivox IQ Blaze High Performance Analytics (HPA):
- Unlimited scale of report execution due to multi-node clustered database and data warehouse architecture that enables true cloud based auto-scaling for even the most demanding queries and analytics needs
- 5X higher query performance compared to Jivox IQ's first generation single node data warehouse
- The ability to create powerful ad-hoc reports that deliver results quickly without having to wait for batch reporting processes to complete
All of this power is available to brands without the need to copy and upload log data to their own data warehouse or be limited to only reports available in the platform.
Jivox IQ Blaze Data Clean Room (DCR): enables brands to create sophisticated segmentation, attribution and conversion tracking analytics using data from Jivox IQ executed campaigns. Jivox IQ's DCR allows access to this data in real-time, enabling brands to combine the data with other data from data platforms, attribution platforms and many other sources without extensive copying and matching that was previously required.
Jivox IQ Blaze DCR provides the following capabilities:
- Access to raw Jivox events data, which contains detailed Jivox log data and all of the events for each ad served and data collection events
- Securely access the data in a privacy compliant manner, including compliance with GDPR and CCPA regulations
- Match user IDs and other consumer identity information (with data from other platforms) for accurate attribution
- Access conversion tracking data for accurate attribution along with data from other channels
These capabilities are available using real-time data (vs batch files uploaded and manually matched). This approach also ensures data security with a focus on consented consumer data for personalized experiences and optimizing marketing campaigns.
Jivox IQ Blaze HPA is available immediately and Jivox IQ Blaze DCR will be available in Q1, 2022. For more information, please visit https://blog.jivox.com/blaze-the-personalization-trail.
About Jivox
Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing by connecting brands with their audiences in the most personalized way. Jivox's Dynamic Creative technology drives engagement and digital commerce across paid and owned media, delivering ROI by reducing production costs and increasing media performance using big data, AI/machine learning, Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO), and identity technologies. Jivox Kairos Purchase Prediction Engine drives sales by matching the right products with consumers that have the highest purchase intent. Jivox is SOC 2® Type 2 certified and trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Mazda, Nestle, T-Mobile and Unilever and more.
