SAN MATEO, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced the launch of its Personalized Commerce Marketing offering. Designed specifically for digital commerce marketers in verticals such as retailers, banks and insurance companies selling directly to consumers, this Jivox offering enables them to recommend many relevant products personalized to individual consumers in real-time with five key capabilities:
- Jivox dynamic product ads (with built-in carousel support),
- Shoppable ads built on headless commerce architecture,
- Feed-based decisioning,
- Bestseller recommendation, and
- Cross-channel analytics and sales attribution.
Consented first-party data and identity, working across the Jivox personalization platform, are the key pillars of the Jivox personalized commerce marketing offering.
"Retail and DTC brands have been focusing on digital commerce long before the pandemic hit, but not with urgency," said Diaz Nesamoney, founder and CEO of Jivox. "COVID simply accelerated the process because choices became limited and stores were more difficult to access. Consumers now prefer to engage with brands through their websites and mobile apps, specifically on their phones. This behavior quickly made brands, especially digital commerce marketers, realize they need to engage with their customers more directly and make it easier for them to purchase the products they are looking for."
"The good news for digital commerce marketers is that what used to be extraordinarily challenging and difficult many years ago has become much more scalable, streamlined, and possible to do right now," said Heather Marie Udo, founder & CEO of Shoppable. "Shoppable's industry-leading embeddable commerce architecture, coupled with Jivox's personalized commerce marketing, simplifies the buying process because it allows the consumers to purchase the product right within the ad creative experience. This joint offering is the industry's first "1-click commerce" solution that drives, transacts, measures, and attributes sales."
Retail marketers selling online today face many challenges related to the complexity of digital commerce marketing. First, the large amount of information in product catalogs, such as the variety of colors, models, sizes, and feature differences between products. Adding to this complexity is the sale of several thousand to tens of thousands of products, or variations of the products, and product pricing differences and discounts. Global companies must also address many different languages and currencies for pricing. Topping that off are special offers for special occasions at different times of the year. Next, data and identity play a major role in digital commerce marketing. To personalize an offer to each consumer requires tying relevant products, which is data, to a specific consumer, which requires identity. The deprecation of third-party cookies heightens brands' need for a reliable way to connect the identity of each consumer across all channels, not to mention their need for a privacy-compliant way of measurement and attribution to understand what's working well, or which channels are producing the best sales of different types of products.
"Data and automation will relieve brand marketers a lot of the heavy lifting and improve the precision and scale at which personalized commerce marketing can be done," said Nesamoney. "The more data a brand uses, the more precise are the product recommendations and offers, and the more likely the consumer is to purchase. Do this across as many channels as possible because consumers today may browse a product on one channel, get a recommendation from a friend on social media, search for the product and compare offers from different retailers, and then eventually purchase on an app. With third-party cookies going away, connecting a consumer's identity without these cookies is critical. This solution will help brands scale their personalization efforts and improve the overall performance of digital commerce campaigns."
Highlights of key capabilities include:
Dynamic Canvas Studio for Jivox Dynamic Product Ads (DPA): Uses Dynamic Canvas Studio to effortlessly set up DPAs (including using carousel ads) without having to adhere to rigid templates or perform manual coding. Jivox Dynamic Product Ads contain the image, animation or video of the brand's product, the price and a creative design that offers unique experience to drive consumer engagement Additional benefits include:
- Reduces production cost and time to launch by automating the generation of carousel ad formats
- Set up cross-sell or up-sell strategies, showing up to 20 items in one ad
- Increases relevance by automatically recommending the most relevant products via Jivox IQ's Bestseller Recommendations
Shoppable Ads - 1-Click Commerce: Simplifies the user purchasing experience; empowers brands to track purchase activity in real-time while having the ability to measure and attribute sales. The integration with Shoppable's headless commerce platform allows a consumer to click on the ad, be taken to a Shoppable landing page within the ad and purchase the product. An order is also placed with the e-tailer of choice via a headless commerce API for fulfillment.
Bestseller Recommendation: increases relevance by automatically recommending the most relevant products. By adding bestseller suggestions and more sophisticated algorithms, brands will be able to leverage as much consumer data as possible to increase product recommendation precision, regardless of the amount of consumer engagement within the app.
Feed-Based Decisioning: Allows brands to set up sophisticated data-driven DCO campaign strategies with data triggers, rules, and segments with ease. With the release of this feature, a rule in the DecisionGraph can reference and look up any column value in a feed. This enables changes to dynamic elements by simply altering the feed. Additional benefits include:
- Implement sophisticated decisioning logic by simply combining filtering and feed content, removing the need for custom coding, minimizing the complexity of the DecisionGraph setup
- Reduce time spent to modify campaigns or perform QA checks due to quicker and more accessible campaign setup workflows
- Enable "always on" campaigns to be updated with offers and changes entirely by making changes to a feed with no need to edit the campaign.
Analytics and Attribution: collects consented real-time consumer engagement events from advertisements delivered by Jivox as well as data collection endpoints on a brand's website or app. Previously announced, Jivox IQ Blaze provides detailed insights into consumer behavior that is extremely valuable to brands for:
- Optimizing consumer journeys;
- Attributing sales to different strategies, creative and content;
- Utilizing data to create new audience segments showing higher propensity to engage with the brand.
For more information on how personalized commerce marketing helps brands drive results and sales, visit jivox.com.
About Jivox
Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing by connecting brands with their audiences in the most personalized way. Jivox's Dynamic Canvas technology drives engagement and digital commerce across paid and owned media, delivering ROI by reducing production costs and increasing media performance using big data, AI/machine learning, Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO), and identity technologies. Jivox Purchase Prediction Engine drives sales by matching the right products with consumers that have the highest purchase intent, and Jivox Data Clean Room enables privacy-first sales attribution. Jivox is SOC 2® Type 2 certified and trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Mazda, Nestle, T-Mobile, Unilever and more.
Media Contact
Sami Miller, BLASTmedia for Jivox, 317-806-1900, jivox@blastmedia.com
SOURCE Jivox