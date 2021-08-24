SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced its founder and CEO, Diaz Nesamoney, has been honored as one of the top 50 SaaS CEOs by The Software Report for the second straight year. This annual list evaluates CEOs who have excelled in company performance, workplace culture, product strength and strategic decision-making. CEOs are submitted for consideration by their employees, colleagues and industry peers who highlight their effective leadership style.
"I'm honored to receive The Software Report's top 50 SaaS CEOs award once again," said Nesamoney. "This award really speaks to the strength of the Jivox product and the entire team's innovative, collaborative and #unstoppable mindset that keeps us growing as a company. SaaS was an unknown word in the AdTech industry a few years ago. Now, as brands bring AdTech software in-house to better manage omni-channel personalization, SaaS is the only model that provides control over data and privacy while delivering significant performance and cost savings. With the growth in eCommerce post-pandemic, Personalized Digital Marketing is poised for explosive growth in 2022."
Nesamoney founded Jivox in 2007 and, under his leadership, Jivox has grown to become an industry leader in personalized digital marketing experiences for global brands at scale. As the advertising and marketing industry evolves with consumer shopping habits, Jivox continues innovating its product to meet the needs of its customers, allowing them to remain competitive in the market and relevant to consumers around the world. After experiencing 65% growth in 2020, Jivox continued the momentum into 2021 with the launch of Dynamic Canvas Studio (DCS), a significant upgrade to the creative automation capabilities of its flagship product, Jivox IQ. Shortly after that, Jivox unveiled an enhanced version of DCS that expanded video master personalization capabilities for Connected TV platforms. Jivox personalization powers the world's largest brands that have reported significant increases in marketing performance in 2021. A CPG brand saw a 325% increase in advertising click-through. A large retail brand saw an 85% increase in eCommerce Conversions.
Under Diaz's leadership, Jivox was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Creative Advertising Technologies, Q4 2020: "Jivox embraces the evolving needs of the modern brand, which faces disruption on many fronts — from the direct-to-consumer (DTC) revolution to the economic turmoil of the COVID pandemic — and for which the business performance for creative adtech has become a requirement, not a nice-to-have." Forrester VP, Principal Analyst, and an author of this report, Joanna O'Connell, said of Jivox in an interview with AdExchanger, "Jivox, which was also a leader in the previous wave, maintained its status thanks to a continued focus on innovation and the evolving needs of modern, data-rich, sophisticated brands, particularly DTC and eCommerce retailers."
Prior to launching Jivox, Nesamoney founded three successful technology companies, all harnessing the power of data to power enterprise and consumer applications, including Informatica (NASDAQ: INFA), which he took from startup to publicly-traded company in 1999 with an over 3 billion dollar market capitalization. He also founded Celequest, where he served as its CEO until early 2007 when the company was acquired by Cognos/IBM. Additionally, Nesamoney is the author of the first book on using data and technology to personalize digital advertising, "Personalized Digital Advertising: How Data and Technology Are Transforming How We Market." Nesamoney also holds 8 software patents in data integration, analytics, advertising and eCommerce.
For more information about Nesamoney and Jivox, please visit http://www.jivox.com.
About Jivox
Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing by connecting brands with their audiences in the most personalized way. Jivox' Dynamic Creative technology drives engagement and digital commerce across paid and owned media, delivering ROI by reducing production costs and increasing media performance using big data, AI/machine learning, Dynamic Creative Optimization (DCO), and identity technologies. Jivox Kairos Purchase Prediction Engine drives sales by matching the right products with consumers that have the highest purchase intent. Jivox is trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Marriott International, Toyota, Unilever, T-Mobile, Mazda, CapitalOne and more.
Media Contact
Alyssa Rinehart, BLASTmedia for Jivox, 317-806-1900, blastmedia@jivox.com
SOURCE Jivox