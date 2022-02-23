SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jivox, the personalized digital marketing technology leader, today announced that it has been named one of the Top 25 Data Software Companies of 2022 by The Software Report. This prestigious annual ranking includes some of the most innovative and technically advanced organizations.
"We are honored to be recognized by The Software Report, especially as it comes off the heels of our fourth-quarter 2021 results highlighting a 43% growth in ARR and the recent rollout of Jivox IQ Blaze providing detailed insights into consumer behavior," said Diaz Nesamoney, co-founder and CEO of Jivox. "The Blaze offer, consisting of high performance analytics and data clean room, is extremely valuable to brands for optimizing consumer journeys. Equally important, it attributes sales to different strategies, creative and content while utilizing data to create new audience segments showing higher propensity to engage with the brand. This award speaks to the strength of the Jivox product, our dedication to our customers and the growth of privacy-first personalization using first-party data, identity, and real-time analytics for customer journey optimization."
Under Nesamoney, a three-time entrepreneur and twice named as a top 50 SaaS CEO by The Software Report, Jivox has grown to become an industry leader in personalized digital marketing experiences for global brands at scale. With the recent major changes in the advertising landscape pertaining to privacy, the company recently achieved its SOC 2® Type 2 Security Certification, furthering the company's commitment to ensuring data privacy and security.
At the end of last year, Jivox announced a significant update to its market-leading Personalized Digital Marketing platform, Jivox IQ, designed to meet brands' great demand for optimizing consumer engagement across their paid and owned media channels--made possible through the new, enterprise-scale data warehousing and analytics. This upgrade, IQ Blaze, is a real-time event processing and analytics infrastructure that collects consented real-time consumer engagement events from advertisements and content delivered by Jivox as well as data collection endpoints on a brand's website or app.
"This year's awardees cover a wide range of solutions spanning data governance, cloud analytics, database management, AI/machine learning, and many other solutions. Through unique products and platforms, companies such as Jivox, have innovated in their respective areas of expertise to provide customers with industry-leading solutions to the most pressing data challenges," said Jonathan Carlos, a representative for The Software Report.
About Jivox
Jivox is transforming the way the world experiences digital marketing by connecting brands with their audiences in the most personalized way. Jivox's Dynamic Canvas technology drives engagement and digital commerce across paid and owned media, delivering ROI by reducing production costs and increasing media performance using big data, AI/machine learning, Dynamic Content Optimization (DCO), and identity technologies. Jivox Purchase Prediction Engine drives sales by matching the right products with consumers that have the highest purchase intent, and Jivox Data Clean Room enables privacy-first sales attribution. Jivox is SOC 2® Type 2 certified and trusted by hundreds of leading companies including Electronic Arts, Marriott International, Mazda, Nestle, T-Mobile, Unilever and more.
