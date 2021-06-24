NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JJR Marketing, a 15-year-old Naperville-based public relations and marketing firm, took home a Silver Trumpet and two 30 Under 30 Awards during the Publicity Club of Chicago's 62nd anniversary of the Golden Trumpet Awards.
The virtual awards ceremony took place on June 17 and was PCC's second-ever virtual Golden Trumpet Awards ceremony. The Golden Trumpet Awards is the most prestigious awards program in the Midwest and honors distinguished individual achievement in public relations, marketing and communications.
JJR Marketing won a Silver Trumpet award in the Multicultural Campaign Category for its entry called "Young Latina Day 2020 Goes Global" which was presented by The Fig Factor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to giving vision, direction, and structure to young Latinas created by JJR Marketing CEO and Founder Jacqueline S. Ruiz.
"When the pandemic hit the United States, planned in-person events were stopped immediately," recalled Ruiz. "Even so, I knew there was a way to honor the beautiful and powerful contributions that Latinas were making around the world. That is when I decided to showcase this day as a global and virtual event and converted my living room into a home-based television studio. We had 50 inspiration agents—successful Latinas—from around the globe sharing their stories of hope and positivity! It was truly incredible! We attracted 24,491 people and garnered 12,500 FB views."
JJR Marketing Mission Manager Kylie Knur once again made it on the PCC's prestigious 30 Under 30 list honoring young marketers. This designation recognizes honorees under the age of 30 in the communications industry who demonstrate excellence in innovation, execution and leadership.
"I'm very excited to be recognized again for this achievement," said Knur. "I'm glad that PCC is supporting the next generation of up and coming marketers like myself."
Author Concierge Gabriela Hernandez Franch also joins Knur as a 30 Under 30 honoree.
"In my role, I guide clients as they create their own paths to becoming authors," Franch said. "It's a joy to see them achieve their goals. I'm thrilled to see my work noticed by such a wonderful organization."
About JJR Marketing:
JJR Marketing is a full-service, award-winning marketing and public relations agency. We're passionate about taking your business to "ascending" mode. Our integrated approach harnesses the power of your brand to create leads, increase sales, drive digital traffic, tap into new markets and make things happen. That's why companies, from innovative start-ups to Fortune 500, choose JJR Marketing. For information, call 630-445-2333 or visit http://www.jjrmarketing.com. ###
