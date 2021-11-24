GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Manufactured housing community JLT Market Reports from Datacomp for November 2021 mobile home rent comps, occupancy, and other vital data from Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington are now available for purchase and immediate download.
JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on communities in 187 housing markets throughout the United States. These include the latest rent trends and statistics, marketing programs, and a variety of other useful management insights.
Datacomp maintains and provides the JLT Market Reports and is the nation's #1 provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry. JLT Market Reports are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis.
The November 2021 manufactured housing market data published in JLT Market Reports for Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington include information from 10 markets on 294 "All ages" and "55+" manufactured home communities.
Altogether, the reports from the four states' manufactured home communities include data representations for 51,026 homesites.
Regional Trends in Manufactured Housing Community Rent
- Midwest region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 3% increase in rent and a 1.6% increase in occupancy.
- Pacific region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 3.4% increase in rent and a 0.4% increase in occupancy.
- West region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 4.3% increase in rent and a 0.8% increase in occupancy.
"Data derived from the November 2021 JLT Market Reports shows a considerable amount of stability year over year. Some markets in the west may be showing the beginning of inflationary pressure, likely a mix of market reactions to monetary policy, adjustments from the expiration of eviction moratoriums, and continued pipeline disruptions with material cost increases," Datacomp Co-President and Chief Business Development Officer Darren Krolewski said.
What's in JLT Market Reports?
Each JLT manufactured home community rent and occupancy report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information includes:
- Number of homesites
- Occupancy rates
- Average community rents, and increases
- Oregon rent control and next increase data
- Community amenities
- Vacant lots
- Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more
JLT Market Reports also include management insights that rank communities by the number of homesites, occupancy rates, and highest to lowest rents. Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of November 2021 rents and occupancy rates to November 2020, as well as a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to the present date in most markets.
The November 2021 JLT Market Reports for Idaho, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington manufactured home communities are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.
Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers, and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed business decisions.
About JLT Market Reports
For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land-lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 186 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national manufactured home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for rent and sale nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.
