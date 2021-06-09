GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Datacomp has published the June 2021 JLT Reports for mobile home rent comps, occupancy, and other vital data from Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Virginia manufactured home communities.
JLT Market Reports provide detailed research and information on communities in 186 major housing markets throughout the United States. These include the latest rent trends and statistics, marketing programs and a variety of other useful management insights.
Datacomp publishes the JLT Market Reports and is the nation's #1 provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry. JLT Market Reports are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured home community market analysis.
June 2021 manufactured housing market data published in JLT Market Reports for Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Virginia include information on 180 "All ages" and "55+" manufactured home communities.
Altogether, the reports from Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Virginia manufactured home communities include data representations for 32,990 homesites.
Regional Trends in Manufactured Housing Community Rent and Occupancy
- Midwest region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 1.2% increase in occupancy and a 4.2% increase in adjusted rents.
- Northeast region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 0.3% increase in occupancy and a 3.2% increase in adjusted rent.
- South region manufactured home communities show a year-over-year 0.5% increase in occupancy and a 4.1% increase in adjusted rent.
"One of the states represented in the June publications of the JLT Market Reports shows occupancy has dipped slightly in all but one market," Datacomp Co-President and Chief Business Development Officer Darren Krolewski said. "Manufactured home community lot rents increased across the board, including double-digit jumps in a pair of South Carolina markets."
More About JLT Market Reports
Each JLT manufactured home community rent and occupancy report from Datacomp has detailed information about investment grade communities in the major markets. The detailed information includes:
- Number of homesites
- Occupancy rates
- Average community rents, and increases
- Community amenities
- Vacant lots
- Repossessed and inventory homes, and much more
JLT Market Reports also include management insights that rank communities by number of homesites, occupancy rates, and highest to lowest rents. Established reports show trends in each market with a comparison of June 2021 rents and occupancy rates to June 2020, as well as a historical recap of rents and occupancy from 1996 to the present date in most markets.
The June 2021 JLT Market Reports for manufactured home communities in Iowa, Nebraska, South Carolina, and Virginia are available for purchase and immediate download online at the Datacomp JLT Market Report website, or they may be ordered by phone in electronic or printed editions at (800) 588-5426.
Each fully updated report for mobile home communities is a comprehensive look at investment grade properties within a market, enabling owners and managers, lenders, appraisers, brokers, and other organizations to effectively benchmark those communities and make informed business decisions.
About JLT Market Reports
For more than 20 years, countless professionals have trusted JLT Market Reports for timely and accurate management reports on land lease manufactured home communities. JLT Market Reports are currently published for 186 markets nationwide and are recognized as the industry standard for manufactured housing industry data. In 2014, JLT & Associates merged its resources, skills, and expertise with Datacomp, the industry's oldest and largest national mobile home appraisal company and number one provider of market data for the manufactured housing industry, and MHVillage, the premier website for advertising mobile homes for sale and rent nationwide and publisher of the MHInsider trade magazine for manufactured housing news. For more information, or to purchase complete JLT Market Reports, call (800) 588-5426 or visit http://www.datacompusa.com/JLT.
