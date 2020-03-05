BOSTON, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JMC Capital Partners ("JMC"), (www.jmccp.com) has acquired Green Cubes Technology Corporation ("Green Cubes"), an Indiana-based leader in lithium-ion battery power systems.
Originally founded in 1986, and headquartered in Kokomo, Indiana, Green Cubes (www.greencubestech.com) designs and manufactures the most reliable lithium-ion battery systems for the industrial, motive, medical and ground support equipment markets. Green Cubes provides lithium-ion battery systems to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users who are seeking cleaner, more efficient and user-friendly rechargeable lithium-ion technology. With engineering, manufacturing and operations in the U.S., Malaysia, India and Taiwan, Green Cubes has applied its extensive experience designing hardware, battery management systems and software to address the needs of the global market.
"We picked a great time to partner with the JMC team," said Mohammed Alobaidi, Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer at Green Cubes. "Our growth and opportunities have been accelerating, with customers coming to Green Cubes to help them realize the financial, environmental and performance benefits that a lithium-ion power system can provide. JMC's expertise in driving growth in industrial technology companies, together with our best-in-class designs, will help Green Cubes provide our customers with an unmatched solution."
"Green Cubes is an exciting company in a fast-growing market," said Michael D'Amelio, Managing Partner at JMC Capital Partners. "We are very impressed with the talented global team and their comprehensive battery systems technology. Together we foresee great success."
JMC plans to continue to shape Green Cubes' growth strategy through strategic acquisitions and organic growth programs.
About JMC Capital Partners
Founded in 1999, JMC is a private equity firm that executes a strategy focused around driving value through operational and strategic excellence in industrial products and technology-focused companies. JMC's partners come from operating backgrounds and have executed this strategy as owners and operators as well as investors. The team is able to streamline the acquisition process, focus on the important outcomes, and provide rapid and timely transactions. For more information, visit www.jmccp.com.
