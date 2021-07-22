SHENZEN, China, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Today, home cinema entertainment brand JMGO launched the U2, an ultra-HD 4K tri-color laser TV designed to create a vivid home theatre experience. The laser TV uses a RGB laser light source to achieve a wider color gamut, allowing users to embrace impressive details that outperform IMAX with a 100" screen, BT.2020 114% for pure and sharp HDR 10 images, 15000:1 contrast ratio, and ultra-high 3600 ANSI Lumens.
U2 is now available to worldwide customers starting at a launch day special $2,099 USD on the Kickstarter platform. To enjoy the most optimal brightness, U2 can be paired with an ambient light rejecting (ALR) screen, of which there is a combo deal available for $2,628 USD. The grey ALR screen, which is made of PET, has a mineral grey frame, measures 100" on the diagonal, has a projection area of 87.17" x 49.02", a 60° horizontal full viewing angle, and screen gain of ≥1.5 + 10%.
"With JMGO U2, we're diversifying our product portfolio for our international markets, offering more options at an affordable price," says Will Wang, Chief Product Officer of JMGO. "We have achieved crystal 4K resolution that provides unbelievably realistic pictures and great sharpness. So when looking at U2, it's like looking out a window."
The visual experience is augmented by exceptional cinematic surround sound thanks to 2 x 15w full range speakers and 2 x 10w tweeter speakers with the 24cc large sound cavity co-created with Danish pioneering manufacturer of loudspeakers, DYNAUDIO. Through their partnership, the brands deliver rich, immersive, and true-to-life sound that has earned U2 dual certification from Dolby and DTS. The speakers themselves have a unique symmetrical cone design, made of aluminum.
U2 comes with JMGO's built-in Luna OS, featuring a borderless user interface (UI) design that blends in well in any environment. Users can simply enjoy the pre-loaded mainstream video streaming apps in the system or pair it with a preferred streaming TV box or TV stick to enjoy their favorite shows, and can switch seamlessly between video streaming apps) and devices at the touch of a button. The laser TV has 2*HDMI, 1*Optical, 1*LAN, 1*Service, and 2 USB ports, allowing for extensive connectivity.
"With U2, a high-end viewing experience awaits viewers' exploration," continued Wang. "Our aim is for people to feel instantly immersed into a fantastic world of multimedia, 4K movies, 3D films, sports events, gaming and more."
U2's smart features include auto brightness adjustment, eye-protection functionality, and smart heat control. The laser TV comes with 3G RAM + 32G ROM. Customers will be entitled to a one-year complimentary warranty, which can be extended for a second year for $216.33 USD.
Media wishing to interview JMGO personnel should contact PR agent, Jackson Wightman at jackson@properpropaganda.net.
About JMGO
Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.
About DYNAUDIO
Dynaudio has been researching, designing, engineering and building legendary loudspeakers in Denmark since 1977. They bring incredible performance to homes, cars and professional recording studios all over the world.
Media Contact
Jackson Wightman
Proper Propaganda
Media Contact
Jackson Wightman, Proper Propaganda, +1 514-605-9255, jackson@properpropaganda.net
SOURCE JMGO