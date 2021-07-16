SHENZHEN, China, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Home cinema entertainment brand JMGO has two weeks remaining in the Indiegogo campaign for their new series of ultra-short throw LED projectors called the O1 and O1 Pro. Both models have audio contributions from loudspeaker producer Dynaudio and the Pro version's optical engine was co-engineered with Leica Camera resulting in significant improvements to the throw ratio and image quality. JMGO has been responsive to backers' feedback, and have proactively made enhancements to both the projectors' hardware, software, and commitment to after-sales service to ensure that users can fully enjoy the product.
Since launching on June 1, 2021, JMGO has received immense support from backers across the globe, including the United States, Singapore, United Kingdom, Canada, Hong Kong, Germany, France, Taiwan, Australia, and Japan. To date, they have raised over half a million dollars, which is 50 times their original fundraising goal.
For backers deciding which of the two models to purchase, there are several differentiators. The JMGO O1 is the base model that projects a 60" to 100" screen, a dynamic contrast ratio of 5000:1, and has a 0.25.1 ultra-short throw ratio for entry level projector users. The JMGO O1 Pro projects a 70" to 110" screen, has a dynamic contrast ratio of 6000:1, a 0.21:1 ultra-short throw ratio, and due to the visual contributions from Leica, is built for users who prioritize image quality. Both models have 1920x1080p resolution, auto focus and keystone correction, 4K compatibility, built-in Luna OS & Alexa, and 45,000-hour battery lifespan.
After taking suggestions from backers regarding daylight viewing to heart, JMGO worked to improve the O1 Pro's overall brightness and have upped it to 1400 ANSI Lumens so users can enjoy brighter display during a daylight situation. On the software side, the brand has also developed a new smartphone app available for both IOS and Android users, with remote control functionality and an exclusive feature called "Intelligent Image Flattening" that digitally smooths out the image projection when the wall is not flat. Viewers can also use all LUNA OS Companion Mode features via the app, such as selecting a digital art genre to display on the wall, and access a digital version of the user manual to harness the full power of the O1 series.
The O1 Series projectors can be easily used in many different scenarios. For example, iPhone and Android users can mirror their smartphone to enjoy an augmented visual and audio quality experience. iPhone users will do this with AirPlay, and Android users will do this via EShare, a multi-screen interaction application, which will already be pre-installed in O1 Series for their convenience and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.
For the user interface (UI), now JMGO O1 and O1 Pro will come with a borderless UI design preloaded with over 80 mainstream video streaming apps. Users can enjoy their favourite movies and TV programs by plugging in a TV streaming stick into one of the HDMI ports.
Backers have until 31 July to back this promising project and maximize their home entertainment experience. The JMGO O1 is available for $699 USD with an estimated delivery date of August 2021. The O1 Pro is priced at $949 USD with an estimated delivery date of September 2021. Customers will be entitled to a one-year complimentary warranty, which can be extended for a second year for $26.99 for the O1 and $39.99 for the O1 Pro.
Media wishing to interview their personnel should contact PR agent, Jackson Wightman at jackson@properpropaganda.net.
About JMGO
Since 2011, JMGO has committed to delivering immersive large-screen experiences in diverse forms of portability and versatility. Integrating functional design and high quality entertainment, JMGO strives to build an industry-first all-in-one home entertainment ecosystem that encompasses terminal + content + platform + software to a global market.
Media Contact
Jackson Wightman
Proper Propaganda
SOURCE JMGO