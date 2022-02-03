NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JMT Consulting today announced a new partnership with Compleat Software. This new partnership will give JMT's clients access to best-in-class supplier invoice automation, online buying, and digital procurement.
"Compleat Software is delighted to have a strategic partnership with JMT Consulting," says Bill Hammer, GM (USA) at Compleat Software. "Nonprofit is a key vertical for Compleat Software and having a partnership with JMT Consulting strengthens our position and commitment to the nonprofit sector."
"JMT is a specialized management consultancy for nonprofits who want to own their back-office, their data, and their future. In our ongoing efforts to find the best solutions for nonprofits, we have entered into a strategic partnership with Compleat Software," says Jacqueline Tiso, CEO of JMT. "Their solution for Accounts Payable automation and digital procurement enhances our ERP offering and helps meet the needs of the new normal for many nonprofits, particularly in terms of enabling a remote workforce."
The new partnership will bring new capabilities to clients, including:
- Invoice capture
- AP Automation
- Integration with Sage Intacct & MIP
- Purchase requisitions and approvals
- Fully integrated punch out capabilities for Amazon Business and more
- Purchase Order workflow with receipt of goods and receipt of invoice
About Compleat Software: Compleat Software is a global Software as a Service (SaaS) business, developing and building next generation Accounts Payable (AP) and Procurement solutions for businesses of all sizes at an affordable price.
Compleat provides automation and paperless processes across invoice capture, AP automation, online buying, and digital procurement. Compleat's platform is used by more than 500 companies across EMEA, APAC and AMAC.
About JMT Consulting: JMT was founded in 1991 by Jacqueline Tiso to help nonprofits achieve their mission of helping others. Since then, they have expanded their global reach to include JMT Consulting Australia.
JMT focuses on management and finance solutions solely for nonprofits. Backed by decades of expertise, they offer effective consultation, implementation and support strategies to each client engagement. Their capabilities allow them to mitigate risk, anticipate needs and make holistic recommendations that cater to individual needs.
JMT's suite of technology solutions also includes Axiom, a robust cemetery management platform that provides quick access to actionable data.
