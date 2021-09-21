NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Axiom, powered by JMT Consulting Group, is excited to announce the launch of its new cemetery mapping solution, Axiom Mapping Advantage, a stand-alone mapping and records solution designed to support the needs of smaller cemeteries.
The Axiom Mapping Advantage is an economical solution that empowers smaller cemeteries to uniquely support their client families with easy access to information regarding their loved ones. The visually appealing digital map of a cemetery's land, buildings, and gravesites match the high level of customer service typically found in more expensive enterprise-level solutions. A key benefit of using Axiom Mapping Advantage is that the stand-alone solution can be deployed independently of an existing cemetery management system.
"We are happy to launch a solution that will truly redefine the cemetery industry," says JMT Consulting COO, Stephanie Rose-Belcher, "Axiom Mapping Advantage will help streamline operations for smaller cemeteries by bringing their processes up to speed in today's technology-driven world."
Axiom Mapping Advantage is a game-changer in cemetery solutions. Axiom Mapping Advantage is configurable and easy to maintain. The modern technology of Axiom Mapping Advantage alleviates the administrative burden associated with cemetery mapping operations and client family support.
About Axiom, Powered by JMT Consulting
As the newest member of the JMT Consulting suite of technology solutions, support for Axiom's robust cemetery management product just got even better: a larger team of experts and more support resources than ever before. Growing cemeteries use Axiom to quickly access data, and turn it into meaningful, insight-rich information crucial to any successful operation. Founded in 1991, JMT provides exceptional cloud-based financial services to help its clients reach their goals to further their mission. Headquartered in Patterson, NY, JMT has over 1,000 clients. For more information, please visit https://axiom-cms.com.
