NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JMT Consulting Group is pleased to announce its partnership with the Network of Jewish Human Services Agencies (NJHSA). This partnership enhances JMT Consulting Group's mission of helping nonprofit organizations through their dedicated team of financial and nonprofit professionals.
"We are proud to be a partner of NJHSA, an organization whose mission closely matches our own. We look forward to supporting NJHSA members in achieving their missions for the long-term," says JMT Consulting Group Founder and CEO Jaqueline Tiso. JMT Consulting is excited to be a resource for NJHSA to better serve its members.
To kick off the new partnership, Tiso will be leading a digital transformation webinar hosted by NJHSA in late January.
"I am thrilled to welcome JMT Consulting as a new Network partner. We look forward to introducing JMT Consulting to our members and to continuing to find ways to work together to find opportunities for JMT to share their expertise and help our member agencies to continue to grow and improve their operations," says NJHSA Director of Membership Services Karen Rosen.
NJHSA is an international membership association of more than 150 nonprofit human service agencies in the United States, Canada, and Israel. NJHSA advances the Jewish human service sector through advocacy, best practices, innovation, and partnerships.
JMT Consulting Group is the largest independent financial consulting and technology firm working solely with nonprofit organizations. Founded in 1991, JMT provides exceptional cloud-based financial services to help its clients reach their mission to their fullest potential. Headquartered in Patterson, NY, JMT has over 2,000 clients.
