NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JMT Consulting Group, the largest independent financial consulting and technology firm dedicated to serving nonprofit organizations, is pleased to announce that they have been named to the Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs for 2021.
The Top 100 resellers are chosen from organizations specializing in the sale and implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and accounting software.
"We want to congratulate this year's class of Bob Scott's Top 100 VARs," said Bob Scott, executive editor of ERP Global Insights (formerly known as Bob Scott's Insights). "This selection represents recognition of leaders in this important field."
"I am extremely proud of the success our firm has had this year as we helped our clients navigate critical long-term technology decisions amid a global pandemic," shared Jacqueline M. Tiso, CEO & Founder of JMT Consulting. "Our focus is and always has been on helping nonprofits achieve their mission in sustainable and effective ways, and the impact of our best-in-class solutions and industry-leading support was evident this year."
The selection is based on annual revenue generated by each reseller. A special report that includes names of the organizations selected for this year's Top 100 list, ranked by revenue, is downloadable at erpglobalinsights.com.
ABOUT BOB SCOTT
Bob Scott has been informing and entertaining the mid-market financial software community via his email newsletters for 22 years. He has published this information via the Bob Scott's Insights newsletter—now known as ERP Global Insights—and website since 2009. He has covered this market for nearly 30 years through print and electronic publications, first as technology editor of Accounting Today and then as the Editor of Accounting Technology from 1997 through 2009. He has covered the traditional tax and accounting profession during the same time and has continued to address that market.
ABOUT JMT CONSULTING GROUP
Since 1991, JMT Consulting Group has worked exclusively with nonprofits to deliver the finance, development, and productivity solutions required to meet their unique goals of sustainability and mission effectiveness. Their experts use decades of nonprofit experience to mitigate risk, anticipate needs and make holistic recommendations based on the broad range of projects they have successfully delivered to over 2,000 clients across the US. Learn more about how JMT's Cloud-based technologies and unparalleled support processes help nonprofit organizations achieve their missions at jmtconsulting.com.
