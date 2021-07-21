AUSTIN, Texas , July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- JMT Consulting Group is happy to announce they have been named to Accounting Today's annual list of top value-added resellers. Accounting Today recognizes and ranks the top resellers, technology consultants, and implementers in the financial software industry.
"JMT is honored to be included in such a prestigious list of value-added resellers," shared Jacqueline M. Tiso, JMT Founder & CEO. "We are dedicated to providing our clients with not only the best ERP and financial management solutions but also the best possible level of service. By providing these services, we have the privilege of supporting our clients in delivering their missions, which is JMT's mission. This recognition is a testimonial that the breadth of services JMT provides in support of nonprofit organizations."
Accounting Today is a leading provider of online business news for the tax and accounting community offering breaking news, in-depth features, insightful editorial analysis, and a host of web-related resources and services. The full report can be accessed on the Accounting Today website.
About JMT Consulting Group
Since 1991, JMT Consulting Group has worked exclusively with nonprofits to deliver the finance, development, and productivity solutions required to meet their unique goals of sustainability and mission effectiveness. Their experts use decades of nonprofit experience to mitigate risk, anticipate needs and make holistic recommendations based on the broad range of projects they have successfully delivered to over 2,000 clients across the U.S. Learn more about how JMT's Cloud-based technologies and unparalleled support processes help nonprofit organizations achieve their missions at jmtconsulting.com
