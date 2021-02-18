NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Job Research Foundation, which seeks to help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare immunodeficiency disorder, has announced the appointment of Dr. Joshua Milner to the Foundation's Scientific Advisory Board.
Dr. Joshua Milner is a Professor of Pediatrics in the Institute of Genomic Medicine and the Director of Allergy/Immunology and Rheumatology at Columbia University Irving Medical Center. He recently moved from the NIH where he was the Chief of the Laboratory of Allergic Diseases in the NIAID. Dr. Milner's research is centered on how genetic variation can help inform diagnosis and care of all patients with allergic and immunologic disease, and he has studied multiple different mechanisms of disease in patients with syndromes associated with elevated IgE. He has been elected to the American Society for Clinical Investigation, the Association of American Physicians, and the Henry Kunkel Society. He has received the 2015 Phadia Allergy Research Forum Award, the 2017 Gale and Ira Drukier Prize in children's health research, and the Society for Pediatric Research's 2019 E. Mead Johnson Award.
To date, Job Research Foundation has provided funding totaling over $1,000,000 to eight researchers across the globe. Job Research Foundation seeks to not only help find a cure for Job Syndrome by providing the scientific community with additional opportunities to further research into the rare multisystem immunodeficiency disorder, but also hopes that investigators will research treatments to help those suffering with Job Syndrome.
Job Syndrome, also known as Autosomal Dominant Hyperimmunoglobulin E Syndrome (AD-HIES), was discovered in 1966 and is a multisystem immunodeficiency disorder found in males and females worldwide. Visit https://www.jobresearchfoundation.org/ for additional details.
