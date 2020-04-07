CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jobcase, a social platform for the "future of work," announced its new virtual hiring events offering to support job seekers and company recruiters with a simple, online method to facilitate the hiring process. This new channel allows employers to interact directly with candidates from any industry, eliminating the need for in-person hiring which is no longer viable due to COVID-19. Going forward, virtual hiring events will offer important hiring flexibility for employers – as a scalable and repeatable option when in-person events are not feasible for any reason.
"Jobcase is proud to provide a virtual hiring event solution that brings workers and employers together," said Fred Goff, Founder and CEO of Jobcase. "On one side there are a lot of individuals dealing with recent lay-offs and furloughs. Things have happened so quickly that many of these folks are still processing, not aware of what jobs are available, or have never had to work remotely before. On the other hand, there are many overwhelmed employers who need help in necessary services – healthcare, logistics and warehousing, supply chains, customer service, grocery, delivery, etc. Frankly, this is why Jobcase exists. Our community is built to empower all workers and the employers they support. So, along with surfacing more work-from-home jobs, we want Jobcase's virtual hiring event product to help everyone during the COVID-19 crisis and beyond."
Jobcase's new virtual events platform features a variety of simple, intuitive options for online interaction. It provides employers a streamlined set of tools to quickly and efficiently bring candidates through the hiring process. Possible options include:
- Hiring event promotion utilizing Jobcase's powerful data science and multi-channel distribution to identify, inform, and attract qualified job seekers
- Online registration with screener questions to ensure attendees are qualified and help recruiters prioritize their interactions
- Video and webinar-style presentation capabilities
- Public and private chat tools for recruiters to speak with candidates
- The support of Jobcase's online social media platform for improving and managing work-life – a community of "people helping people" that offers access to jobs, resources, and tools for self-improvement.
Kelly Services, a global leader in workforce management solutions, is an early adopter of Jobcase's virtual events. "We've held several virtual hiring events with Jobcase and they've been very successful," said Tara Marcelle, Vice President Recruiting - Global Business Services from Kelly Services. "We are obviously dealing with some overwhelming circumstances right now and coordinating high volume hiring has required us to be creative. Having the capability for virtual events has been extremely helpful for efficiency and has really put candidates at ease. Jobcase is very responsive to our needs and great at getting qualified candidates to show up."
