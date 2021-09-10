LEHI, Utah, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Inc. 5000 list was released last month, and JobNimbus along with partners Leap and CompanyCam were all listed. The companies ranked 543, 637, and 629, respectively. Inclusion on the list marks a milestone in the construction technology industry with multiple partnered organizations receiving the recognition.
"We are proud to be partnered with some of the best companies in the industry," said Monroe McKay, JobNimbus Senior Director of Business Development. "JobNimbus is an amazing tool for business growth, and our partners help us take customers to an even greater level of success. Appearing on the Inc. 5000 list together shows that not only are more contractors adopting technology, but it's working for them, too."
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the 5000 fastest growing companies in the United States, with companies being ranked in order of growth percentage from 2017 to 2020. The year 2020 marked a novel time for growth as many contractors adopted technology in order to better manage their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
JobNimbus has partnered with leading companies in the industry for years and has retained a strong partnership with both Leap and CompanyCam since 2019. Both integrations allow customers to conveniently access the features of partnered technologies without leaving the JobNimbus app.
"We are so thrilled to be partnered with JobNimbus and share a rank on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the US," said Kate Ratcliffe, Marketing Manager, Partnerships at Leap. "JobNimbus and Leap are integrated together so you can manage your entire sales process from a cohesive digital system. The integration seamlessly pulls your sales appointments into Leap from JobNimbus, immediately seeing all your sales materials from right inside JobNimbus, attaching contracts, proposals, which saves time and increases professionalism and profitability."
For more information regarding JobNimbus and it's integrations with Leap and CompanyCam, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/integrations/.
About JobNimbus:
JobNimbus is a Lehi, Utah-based software company that serves contractors and business owners in the home services construction industry with its project management software, growth services, and innovative app for contractors. Since being founded in 2013, JobNimbus has expanded its offerings across 11 home service industries, specializing in roofing, solar install, and exterior renovations. For more information about JobNimbus, visit https://www.jobnimbus.com/.
About Leap:
Leap is a software for home service contractors to customize their sales process. Used by thousands of top home improvement professionals, Leap eliminates redundancies and errors that slow down the typical sales process, bringing efficiency and transparency to the home improvement purchasing experience. For more information on Leap, visit https://leaptodigital.com/.
